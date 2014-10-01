7-Eleven Now Serving Cold-Pressed Juice Alongside Slurpees

When you think "healthy snacks," 7-Eleven probably isn't top of mind as a destination. But the convenience store chain is aiming to change that.

Beginning today, 104 stores in the Los Angeles area will carry a line of what the chain calls "nutritionally balanced" foods created by Tony Horton Kitchen, a company founded by the fitness guru behind the P90X DVD home workout program. The food line, which includes fresh sandwiches, wraps, salads, and even cold-pressed juices, comes in response to demand for healthy food options from 7-Eleven customers across social media, the Internet and toll-free phone calls to the company, Raja Doddala, senior director for innovation at 7-Eleven, told USA Today.

On the new menu are two sandwiches (including grilled chicken with blueberry mustard on a whole-grain sub); two salads (including spicy quinoa with chimichurri dressing); two wraps (including spicy black bean hummus & vegetables); and four cold-pressed juices (including one with apple, celery, beet, ginger, parsley, spinach and lemon). The sandwiches and wraps cost $4.75 to $6.50; the juices are $4.99. And the average calorie count on the food items is 360.

The stores will still carry their usual fare: Slurpees, Big Gulps, corn dogs, burritos, and an array of packaged snacks. But the stores' sales of fresh products are up 30% over the past year, Doddala told USA Today, so the chain is looking for new ways to feed customer demand.