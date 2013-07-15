7 Days of Slimming Carb Recipes

By Ellen Kunes & Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
July 15, 2013
Pasta! Pizza! Fries, too. It’s all in this kick-start week from our brand-new weight-loss "CarbLovers Diet Cookbook". Use these lean, tasty carb recipes to drop 6 pounds this week and stay lean for life.
Carb-lovers rejoice!

Our new slim-down recipe plan from The CarbLovers Diet Cookbook can help you drop six pounds in one week and stay lean for life.

This is the follow-up to our New York Times best-selling book, The CarbLovers Diet, which has helped people just like you reach their goal weight. The science behind the success: healthy carbs, loaded with resistant starch, help you burn fat and feel satisfied. Try the diet for seven days with these recipes that give you about 1,200 calories and up to 10 grams of resistant starch daily.

Monday breakfast & lunch

Breakfast:

Berry-Kale Smoothie

Ingredients:

Raspberries, kale, fat-free plain yogurt, banana,honey, almond butter, wheat germ.

Calories: 248

Lunch:
Healthy Choice Top Chef Café Steamers Grilled Vegetables Mediterranean

Calories: 230

Try this recipe: Berry-Kale Smoothie

Monday dinner & snack

Dinner:

Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

Whole-wheat spaghetti, ground lean turkey meat, Parmesan, parsley, bread crumbs, egg, salt, pepper, onion, garlic, crushed tomatoes, pinto beans, parsley, Parmesan.

Calories: 439

Snack:
Rosemary and Garlic White Bean Dip

Ingredients: Olive oil, garlic, rosemary, cannellini beans, lemon juice, pita chips.

Calories: 225

Try these recipes: Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs in Tomato Sauce and Rosemary and Garlic White Bean Dip

Tuesday breakfast & lunch

Breakfast:

Broiled Banana on Toast

Ingredients:

Brown sugar, banana, rye bread, reduced-fat peanut butter

Calories: 413

Lunch:
Teriyaki Steak Sandwich

Ingredients: Low-sodium soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, cornstarch and sesame oil, chile-garlic sauce, lean sirloin steak, scallions, shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, whole-wheat wraps

Calories: 342

Try these recipes: Broiled Banana on Toast and Teriyaki Steak Sandwich

Tuesday dinner & snack

Dinner:

Wolfgang Puck’s BarbecueChicken Pizza

Ingredients:

Olive oil, yellow and red bell peppers, flour, mozzarella, fontina, chicken breast, barbecue sauce, salt and pepper, parsley.

Calories: 414

Snack:
Lärabar Cherry Pie mini bar

Calories: 90

Try this recipe: Wolfgang Puck’s Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Wednesday breakfast & lunch

Breakfast:

Kashi TLC Chewy Granola bar and 1 medium banana

Calories:

245 calories

Lunch:
Falafel Pita With Tahini Sauce

Ingredients: Bulgur, garbanzo beans, egg white, parsley leaves, fresh mint, garlic, cayenne pepper, cumin, salt, pepper, olive oil, tahini, lemon juice, lettuce, roasted red peppers, pitas

Calories: 396

Try this recipe: Falafel Pita With Tahini Sauce

Wednesday dinner & snack

Dinner:

Steak Frites

Ingredients:

Russet potatoes, olive oil, salt, hanger steak, cracked black pepper, parsley

Calories: 463

Snack:
Smoky Oven-Baked Potato Chips

Ingredients: Russet potatoes, olive oil, smoked paprika, salt, pepper in a large bowl

Calories: 130

Try these recipes: Steak Frites and Smoky Oven-Baked Potato Chips

Thursday breakfast & lunch

Breakfast:

Eggs Benedict Florentine

Ingredients:

Olive oil, salt and pepper, ground nutmeg, sourdough bread, white vinegar, eggs, light mayonnaise, lemon juice, butter

Calories: 256

Lunch:
Fried Brown Rice With Edamame

Ingredients: Vegetable oil, brownrice, eggs, coleslaw mix, edamame, reduced-sodium soy sauce, chile-garlic sauce, cilantro leaves, chopped peanuts

Calories: 318

Try these recipes: Eggs Benedict Florentine and Fried Brown Rice With Edamame

Thursday dinner & snack

Dinner:

Individual Baked Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

Low-fat milk, flour, nutmeg, reduced-fat cheddar cheese, Gouda cheese, reduced-fat Gruyère or Swiss cheese, cayenne pepper, elbow macaroni, unseasoned bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, thyme, parsley, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Calories: 433

Snack:
Kind Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate + Protein bar

Calories: 200

Try this recipe: Individual Baked Mac and Cheese

Friday breakfast & lunch

Breakfast:

Tartine With Blackberry Thyme Salad

Ingredients:

Blackberries, thyme leaves, sugar, lemon juice, kosher salt, sourdough baguette, plain, low-fat yogurt.

Calories: 393

Lunch:
Amy’s Kitchen Light & Lean Spinach Lasagna

Calories: 250

Try this recipe: Tartine With BlackberryThyme Salad

Friday dinner & snack

Dinner:

Maple-Glazed Cod With Baby Bok Choy

Ingredients:

Maple syrup,low-sodium soy sauce, sesame oil, red pepper, skinless cod fillets, canola oil, garlic cloves, fresh ginger, baby bok choy, mirin, rice wine vinegar, scallions, sesame seeds.

Calories: 256

Snack:
Sabra Classic Single Serve Hummus and 15 Flatout Multigrain Crisps

Calories: 270
Try this recipe: Maple-Glazed Cod With Baby Bok Choy

Saturday breakfast & lunch

Breakfast:

Peanut Butter–Banana Blast Smoothie

Ingredients:

Plain low-fat yogurt, honey, vanilla extract, frozen bananas, peanut butter

Calories: 509

Lunch:
Evol Basic Bean & Cheese Burrito

Calories: 360

Try this recipe: Peanut Butter–Banana Blast Smoothie

Saturday dinner & snack

Dinner:

Shrimp Tacos With Lime Crema

Ingredients:

Shrimp, chili powder, ground cumin, pepper, reduced-fat sour cream, lime juice, olive oil, corn tortillas, shredded lettuce, red onion

Calories: 258

Snack:
Yoplait Fiber One yogurt

Calories: 50 calories

Try this recipe: Shrimp Tacos With Lime Crema

Sunday breakfast & lunch

Breakfast:

Amy’s Kitchen Breakfast Burrito

Calories:

270

Lunch:
Niçoise Salad

Ingredients: Shallot, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, salt and pepper, olive oil, romaine lettuce leaves,red potatoes, white beans, eggs, green beans, vine-ripened tomatoes, niçoise olives, caper berries

Calories: 433

Try this recipe: Niçoise Salad

Sunday dinner & snack

Dinner:

Southwestern Burgers

Ingredients:

Extra-lean ground beef, egg, red onion, minced garlic, corn kernels, cilantro, chipotle chile powder, pepper jack cheese, plain burger buns, red-leaf lettuce

Calories: 399

Snack:
Newman’s Own Organics Dried Apricots

Calories: 110

