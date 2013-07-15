7 Days of Slimming Carb Recipes
Carb-lovers rejoice!
Our new slim-down recipe plan from The CarbLovers Diet Cookbook can help you drop six pounds in one week and stay lean for life.
This is the follow-up to our New York Times best-selling book, The CarbLovers Diet, which has helped people just like you reach their goal weight. The science behind the success: healthy carbs, loaded with resistant starch, help you burn fat and feel satisfied. Try the diet for seven days with these recipes that give you about 1,200 calories and up to 10 grams of resistant starch daily.
Monday breakfast & lunch
Breakfast:
Berry-Kale Smoothie
Ingredients:
Raspberries, kale, fat-free plain yogurt, banana,honey, almond butter, wheat germ.
Calories: 248
Lunch:
Healthy Choice Top Chef Café Steamers Grilled Vegetables Mediterranean
Calories: 230
Monday dinner & snack
Dinner:
Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs in Tomato Sauce
Ingredients:
Whole-wheat spaghetti, ground lean turkey meat, Parmesan, parsley, bread crumbs, egg, salt, pepper, onion, garlic, crushed tomatoes, pinto beans, parsley, Parmesan.
Calories: 439
Snack:
Rosemary and Garlic White Bean Dip
Ingredients: Olive oil, garlic, rosemary, cannellini beans, lemon juice, pita chips.
Calories: 225
Tuesday breakfast & lunch
Breakfast:
Broiled Banana on Toast
Ingredients:
Brown sugar, banana, rye bread, reduced-fat peanut butter
Calories: 413
Lunch:
Teriyaki Steak Sandwich
Ingredients: Low-sodium soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, cornstarch and sesame oil, chile-garlic sauce, lean sirloin steak, scallions, shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, whole-wheat wraps
Calories: 342
Tuesday dinner & snack
Dinner:
Wolfgang Puck’s BarbecueChicken Pizza
Ingredients:
Olive oil, yellow and red bell peppers, flour, mozzarella, fontina, chicken breast, barbecue sauce, salt and pepper, parsley.
Calories: 414
Snack:
Lärabar Cherry Pie mini bar
Calories: 90
Wednesday breakfast & lunch
Breakfast:
Kashi TLC Chewy Granola bar and 1 medium banana
Calories:
245 calories
Lunch:
Falafel Pita With Tahini Sauce
Ingredients: Bulgur, garbanzo beans, egg white, parsley leaves, fresh mint, garlic, cayenne pepper, cumin, salt, pepper, olive oil, tahini, lemon juice, lettuce, roasted red peppers, pitas
Calories: 396
Wednesday dinner & snack
Dinner:
Steak Frites
Ingredients:
Russet potatoes, olive oil, salt, hanger steak, cracked black pepper, parsley
Calories: 463
Snack:
Smoky Oven-Baked Potato Chips
Ingredients: Russet potatoes, olive oil, smoked paprika, salt, pepper in a large bowl
Calories: 130
Thursday breakfast & lunch
Breakfast:
Eggs Benedict Florentine
Ingredients:
Olive oil, salt and pepper, ground nutmeg, sourdough bread, white vinegar, eggs, light mayonnaise, lemon juice, butter
Calories: 256
Lunch:
Fried Brown Rice With Edamame
Ingredients: Vegetable oil, brownrice, eggs, coleslaw mix, edamame, reduced-sodium soy sauce, chile-garlic sauce, cilantro leaves, chopped peanuts
Calories: 318
Thursday dinner & snack
Dinner:
Individual Baked Mac and Cheese
Ingredients:
Low-fat milk, flour, nutmeg, reduced-fat cheddar cheese, Gouda cheese, reduced-fat Gruyère or Swiss cheese, cayenne pepper, elbow macaroni, unseasoned bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, thyme, parsley, olive oil, salt and pepper.
Calories: 433
Snack:
Kind Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate + Protein bar
Calories: 200
Friday breakfast & lunch
Breakfast:
Tartine With Blackberry Thyme Salad
Ingredients:
Blackberries, thyme leaves, sugar, lemon juice, kosher salt, sourdough baguette, plain, low-fat yogurt.
Calories: 393
Lunch:
Amy’s Kitchen Light & Lean Spinach Lasagna
Calories: 250
Friday dinner & snack
Dinner:
Maple-Glazed Cod With Baby Bok Choy
Ingredients:
Maple syrup,low-sodium soy sauce, sesame oil, red pepper, skinless cod fillets, canola oil, garlic cloves, fresh ginger, baby bok choy, mirin, rice wine vinegar, scallions, sesame seeds.
Calories: 256
Snack:
Sabra Classic Single Serve Hummus and 15 Flatout Multigrain Crisps
Calories: 270
Saturday breakfast & lunch
Breakfast:
Peanut Butter–Banana Blast Smoothie
Ingredients:
Plain low-fat yogurt, honey, vanilla extract, frozen bananas, peanut butter
Calories: 509
Lunch:
Evol Basic Bean & Cheese Burrito
Calories: 360
Saturday dinner & snack
Dinner:
Shrimp Tacos With Lime Crema
Ingredients:
Shrimp, chili powder, ground cumin, pepper, reduced-fat sour cream, lime juice, olive oil, corn tortillas, shredded lettuce, red onion
Calories: 258
Snack:
Yoplait Fiber One yogurt
Calories: 50 calories
Sunday breakfast & lunch
Breakfast:
Amy’s Kitchen Breakfast Burrito
Calories:
270
Lunch:
Niçoise Salad
Ingredients: Shallot, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, salt and pepper, olive oil, romaine lettuce leaves,red potatoes, white beans, eggs, green beans, vine-ripened tomatoes, niçoise olives, caper berries
Calories: 433
Sunday dinner & snack
Dinner:
Southwestern Burgers
Ingredients:
Extra-lean ground beef, egg, red onion, minced garlic, corn kernels, cilantro, chipotle chile powder, pepper jack cheese, plain burger buns, red-leaf lettuce
Calories: 399
Snack:
Newman’s Own Organics Dried Apricots
Calories: 110
Southwestern Burgers