7 Bedtime Treats Under 75 Calories
Mini turkey sandwich
One party-style pumpernickel bread, 1/2 slice turkey breast, 1/4 slice Swiss cheese, and a pickle slice.
Only 63 calories
Virtuoso biscuit
Savor the satisfying crunch of a Jules Destrooper cinnamon and chocolate Virtuoso biscuit.
One cookies adds up to only 43 calories.
Mini banana
Grab one of these half-sized fruits for half the calories.
One of these miniatures will only cost you 74 calories.
Trail mix
Have 1-1/2 tablespoons of Back to Nature's Nantucket Blend Trail Mix for a good salty and sweet snack.
This tasty assortment is only 65 calories.
Honey Drops
Sip on something soothing: two Honibe Honey Drops in a cup of The Republic of Tea's herbal blend get some zzz’s.
Indulge for only 40 calories.
Brie cheese
Indulge in a 1/2 ounce slice of creamy Brie cheese.
A half ounce is only 47 calories.
Edy's chocolate fudge brownie yogurt
Enjoy a 1/4 cup of Edy’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Slow Churned Yogurt Blends with a strawberry.
This yummy concoction only adds up to 64 calories.