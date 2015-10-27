19 Superfood Sides for Thanksgiving
Carrot, Parsnip & Caramelized Onion Galette
A savory galette is a great side but could also serve as a main option if you have vegetarians coming over.
Ingredients: whole-wheat pastry flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, unsalted butter, red onion, goat cheese, parsnips, carrots, olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper, egg, thyme
Calories: 275
Green Beans With Crispy Shallots & Mushrooms
The traditional casserole gets a healthy upgrade with fresh ingredients brimming with vitamins and minerals.
Ingredients: green beans, kosher salt, extra-virgin olive oil, shallots, cremini mushrooms, thyme, black pepper, parsley, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese
Calories: 99
Cranberry Mostarda
Cranberries are an undercover superfood, packed with antioxidants. Now you can give the traditional old cranberry side an Italian twist.
Ingredients: sugar, white wine, cranberries, shallot, mustard seeds, dry mustard, ginger, cinnamon, kosher salt, black pepper
Calories: 76
Cauliflower-Potato Puree
Swapping some of the potatoes for cauliflower lends a lighter texture and cuts the calories.
Ingredients: Yukon Gold potatoes, garlic, cauliflower, chicken broth, plain yogurt, unsalted butter, kosher salt, black pepper, chives
Calories: 180
Brussels Sprouts with Apples & Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette
Roasted Brussels sprouts have anticancer compounds as well as fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them an awesome superfood for any occasion.
Ingredients: Brussels sprouts, black pepper, extra-virgin olive oil, kosher salt, rice vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, apples, parsley
Calories: 175
Wild Rice Dressing
Wild rice offers more protein, fiber, and antioxidants than traditional rice.
Ingredients: wild rice, kosher salt, extra-virgin olive oil, leeks, celery, fresh thyme, toasted pecans, dried cherries, lemon juice, black pepper
Calories: 345
Brussels Sprout Slaw With Lemon and Pecorino
Try this recipe: Brussels Sprout Slaw With Lemon and Pecorino
This slaw will be the unsung hero of the Thanksgiving table, with notes of cherry, nuts, and lemon.
Ingredients: olive oil, lemon juice, nutritional yeast powder, sea salt, black pepper, brussels sprouts, tart cherries, Pecorino Romano cheese, parsley, pine nuts, thyme
Calories: 152
Rye Stuffing with Greens and Herbs
Try this recipe: Rye Stuffing with Greens and Herbs
Change up your stuffing game this Thanksgiving by adding veggies, herbs, and greens.
Ingredients: rye bread, olive oil, red onion, carrot, celery, thyme, rosemary, sage, kale, kosher salt, black pepper, turkey bone broth, eggs
Calories: 139
Roasted Cranberry Sauce
Try this recipe: Roasted Cranberry Sauce
Cranberry sauce is a Thanksgiving staple, but this is a big step up from the old canned version. Notes of sweet and savory from the orange and shallots, this is a side that will definitely elevate your holiday feast.
Ingredients: cranberries, shallots, maple syrup, orange zest, fresh orange juice, Kosher salt
Calories: 58
Miso-Mushroom Sauce
Try this recipe: Miso-Mushroom Sauce
This mushroom gravy is a perfect compliment for your turkey, so you can forget about that packet of powdered brown gravy of yesteryear.
Ingredients: dried shiitake mushrooms, olive oil, thyme sprigs, turkey bone broth, white miso, sherry vinegar, kosher salt, black pepper
Calories: 38
Charred Edamame With Ginger Dipping Sauce
Try this recipe: Charred Edamame With Ginger Dipping Sauce
Edamame may be simple, but it packs a ton of nutritional value—a half cup offers 11 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber. And while they're plenty good steamed with salt, the charring and the ginger sauce add a strong Asian flavor profile.
Ingredients: soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, fresh ginger, fresh chile paste, rice vinegar, edamame
Calories: 142
Crispy Curried Chickpea Snack Mix
Try this recipe: Crispy Curried Chickpea Snack Mix
This dish is so easy to make—just 10 minutes of prep time and pop them in the oven—it'll work just as well as a snack, hors d'oeuvres or side dish. Plus, chickpeas are a great healthy source of protein.
Ingredients: Chickpeas, grapeseed oil, coconut, Madras curry powder, sea salt, dried apricots, dried unsweetened cherries
Calories: 200
Carrot-Swirled Parsnip Potato Mash
Try this recipe: Carrot-Swirled Parsnip Potato Mash
Mashed potatoes are a thanksgiving staple for a reason. They're delicious. But you can give them a healthy twist by mixing in some mashed carrots, parsnips, and garlic.
Ingredients: Yukon Gold potatoes, carrots, parsnips, garlic, chicken broth, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper
Calories: 180
Cauliflower Gratin
Cauliflower can help ward off cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Plus, one serving packs 80% of your daily vitamin C.
Ingredients: Cauliflower, olive oil, leeks, salt and pepper, flour, chicken broth, half-and-half, pecorino Romano, whole-wheat bread crumbs, horseradish, proscuitto
Calories: 243
Cauliflower Gratin
Roasted Squash Salad
Loaded with nutrients, chard and mustard greens can help fight cancer and heart disease. Look for baby versions, which are more tender and milder-flavored.
Ingredients: Butternut squash, olive oil, maple syrup, cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, chili powder, salt, cumin, cayenne, pumpkin seeds, winter salad greens, dried cranberries
Calories: 306
Roasted Squash Salad
Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole
Sweet potatoes are a great source of potassium, an important mineral that balances out excess sodium in our diets (especially from rich holiday meals) and can help keep blood pressure in check.
Ingredients: Sweet potatoes, molasses, cinnamon, salt, allspice, nutmeg, eggs, butter, red and green apples, almonds
Calories: 206
Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole
Roasted Carrots With Citrus Dressing
Just one provides more than double your daily vitamin A, and one study found that the vitamin can direct immune cells to battle infection.
Ingredients: Carrots, shallots, olive oil, cumin, salt, black pepper, orange juice, lime juice, cilantro, pistachios
Calories: 103
Roasted Carrots With Citrus Dressing
Bacony Beet Greens
Beet greens give kale a run for its nutritional money—they're brimming with essential nutrients, including fiber, calcium, iron, and vitamins A, C, and K.
Ingredients: Bacon, red onion, salt, garlic, red pepper flakes, beet greens, pomegranate juice, dates, balsamic vinegar
Calories: 147
Bacony Beet Greens
Kale-Quinoa Stuffing
Mushrooms are one of the few plant sources of vitamin D—key during months when we spend less time outside.
Ingredients: Quinoa, kale, assorted mushrooms, onion, garlic, vegetable or chicken broth, black pepper, olive oil, butter, salt, celery, eggs, feta, parsley, rosemary, thyme, pecans
Calories: 206
Kale-Quinoa Stuffing