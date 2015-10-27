19 Superfood Sides for Thanksgiving

By Lori Powell
Updated October 13, 2020
Greg DuPree
Add a nutritious kick to your Thanksgiving feast.
Start Slideshow

1 of 19

Carrot, Parsnip & Caramelized Onion Galette

Greg DuPree
Try this recipe

A savory galette is a great side but could also serve as a main option if you have vegetarians coming over.

Ingredients: whole-wheat pastry flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, unsalted butter, red onion, goat cheese, parsnips, carrots, olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper, egg, thyme

Calories: 275

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Green Beans With Crispy Shallots & Mushrooms

Greg DuPree
Try this recipe

The traditional casserole gets a healthy upgrade with fresh ingredients brimming with vitamins and minerals.

Ingredients: green beans, kosher salt, extra-virgin olive oil, shallots, cremini mushrooms, thyme, black pepper, parsley, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese

Calories: 99

3 of 19

Cranberry Mostarda

Greg DuPree
Try this recipe

Cranberries are an undercover superfood, packed with antioxidants. Now you can give the traditional old cranberry side an Italian twist.

Ingredients: sugar, white wine, cranberries, shallot, mustard seeds, dry mustard, ginger, cinnamon, kosher salt, black pepper

Calories: 76

Advertisement

4 of 19

Cauliflower-Potato Puree

Greg DuPree
Try this recipe

Swapping some of the potatoes for cauliflower lends a lighter texture and cuts the calories.

Ingredients: Yukon Gold potatoes, garlic, cauliflower, chicken broth, plain yogurt, unsalted butter, kosher salt, black pepper, chives

Calories: 180

5 of 19

Brussels Sprouts with Apples & Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette

Greg DuPree
Try this recipe

Roasted Brussels sprouts have anticancer compounds as well as fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them an awesome superfood for any occasion.

Ingredients: Brussels sprouts, black pepper, extra-virgin olive oil, kosher salt, rice vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, apples, parsley

Calories: 175

6 of 19

Wild Rice Dressing

Greg DuPree
Try this recipe

Wild rice offers more protein, fiber, and antioxidants than traditional rice.

Ingredients: wild rice, kosher salt, extra-virgin olive oil, leeks, celery, fresh thyme, toasted pecans, dried cherries, lemon juice, black pepper

Calories: 345

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 19

Brussels Sprout Slaw With Lemon and Pecorino

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Try this recipe: Brussels Sprout Slaw With Lemon and Pecorino

This slaw will be the unsung hero of the Thanksgiving table, with notes of cherry, nuts, and lemon.

Ingredients: olive oil, lemon juice, nutritional yeast powder, sea salt, black pepper, brussels sprouts, tart cherries, Pecorino Romano cheese, parsley, pine nuts, thyme

Calories: 152

8 of 19

Rye Stuffing with Greens and Herbs

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Try this recipe: Rye Stuffing with Greens and Herbs

Change up your stuffing game this Thanksgiving by adding veggies, herbs, and greens.

Ingredients: rye bread, olive oil, red onion, carrot, celery, thyme, rosemary, sage, kale, kosher salt, black pepper, turkey bone broth, eggs

Calories: 139

9 of 19

Roasted Cranberry Sauce

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Try this recipe:  Roasted Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry sauce is a Thanksgiving staple, but this is a big step up from the old canned version. Notes of sweet and savory from the orange and shallots, this is a side that will definitely elevate your holiday feast.

Ingredients: cranberries, shallots, maple syrup, orange zest, fresh orange juice, Kosher salt

Calories: 58

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 19

Miso-Mushroom Sauce

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Try this recipe: Miso-Mushroom Sauce

This mushroom gravy is a perfect compliment for your turkey, so you can forget about that packet of powdered brown gravy of yesteryear.

Ingredients: dried shiitake mushrooms, olive oil, thyme sprigs, turkey bone broth, white miso, sherry vinegar, kosher salt, black pepper

Calories: 38

11 of 19

Charred Edamame With Ginger Dipping Sauce

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Try this recipe: Charred Edamame With Ginger Dipping Sauce

Edamame may be simple, but it packs a ton of nutritional value—a half cup offers 11 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber. And while they're plenty good steamed with salt, the charring and the ginger sauce add a strong Asian flavor profile.

Ingredients: soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, fresh ginger, fresh chile paste, rice vinegar, edamame

Calories: 142

12 of 19

Crispy Curried Chickpea Snack Mix

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Try this recipe: Crispy Curried Chickpea Snack Mix

This dish is so easy to make—just 10 minutes of prep time and pop them in the oven—it'll work just as well as a snack, hors d'oeuvres or side dish. Plus, chickpeas are a great healthy source of protein.

Ingredients: Chickpeas, grapeseed oil, coconut, Madras curry powder, sea salt, dried apricots, dried unsweetened cherries

Calories: 200

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 19

Carrot-Swirled Parsnip Potato Mash

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Try this recipe: Carrot-Swirled Parsnip Potato Mash

Mashed potatoes are a thanksgiving staple for a reason. They're delicious. But you can give them a healthy twist by mixing in some mashed carrots, parsnips, and garlic.

Ingredients: Yukon Gold potatoes, carrots, parsnips, garlic, chicken broth, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper

Calories: 180

14 of 19

Cauliflower Gratin

Travis Rathbone

Cauliflower can help ward off cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Plus, one serving packs 80% of your daily vitamin C.

Ingredients: Cauliflower, olive oil, leeks, salt and pepper, flour, chicken broth, half-and-half, pecorino Romano, whole-wheat bread crumbs, horseradish, proscuitto

Calories: 243

Try this recipe: Cauliflower Gratin

15 of 19

Roasted Squash Salad

Travis Rathbone

Loaded with nutrients, chard and mustard greens can help fight cancer and heart disease. Look for baby versions, which are more tender and milder-flavored.

Ingredients: Butternut squash, olive oil, maple syrup, cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, chili powder, salt, cumin, cayenne, pumpkin seeds, winter salad greens, dried cranberries

Calories: 306

Try this recipe: Roasted Squash Salad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 19

Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole

Travis Rathbone

Sweet potatoes are a great source of potassium, an important mineral that balances out excess sodium in our diets (especially from rich holiday meals) and can help keep blood pressure in check.

Ingredients: Sweet potatoes, molasses, cinnamon, salt, allspice, nutmeg, eggs, butter, red and green apples, almonds

Calories: 206

Try this recipe: Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole

17 of 19

Roasted Carrots With Citrus Dressing

Travis Rathbone

Just one provides more than double your daily vitamin A, and one study found that the vitamin can direct immune cells to battle infection.

Ingredients: Carrots, shallots, olive oil, cumin, salt, black pepper, orange juice, lime juice, cilantro, pistachios

Calories: 103

Try this recipe: Roasted Carrots With Citrus Dressing

18 of 19

Bacony Beet Greens

Travis Rathbone

Beet greens give kale a run for its nutritional money—they're brimming with essential nutrients, including fiber, calcium, iron, and vitamins A, C, and K.

Ingredients: Bacon, red onion, salt, garlic, red pepper flakes, beet greens, pomegranate juice, dates, balsamic vinegar

Calories: 147

Try this recipe: Bacony Beet Greens

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 19

Kale-Quinoa Stuffing

Travis Rathbone

Mushrooms are one of the few plant sources of vitamin D—key during months when we spend less time outside.

Ingredients: Quinoa, kale, assorted mushrooms, onion, garlic, vegetable or chicken broth, black pepper, olive oil, butter, salt, celery, eggs, feta, parsley, rosemary, thyme, pecans

Calories: 206

Try this recipe: Kale-Quinoa Stuffing

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lori Powell