6 New Ways to Boost Your Mood with Food

Try adding turmeric to a stir-fry, soup or chicken dish, and don't hesitate with the pepper grinder: Piperine, the main component in black pepper, may help the body absorb curcumin and enhances its antidepressant effect long-term, according to studies on rats conducted in India. Want to get high on your meal right now? Go liberal with the chiles: Capsaicin, the compound that gives chili peppers their kick, sets off pain receptors in the mouth, which in turn send a message to your brain to release feel-good endorphins, explains Paul Bosland, PhD, a horticulturalist at New Mexico State University. "This mood-lifting effect is actually similar to the endorphin rush that you get after a trip to the gym."