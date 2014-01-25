6 Delicious Bread Recipes

Preparing homemade bread may seem like a huge undertaking, but these 6 simple and wholesome recipes are 100% worthwhile. And making them yourself means you'll be avoiding any excess preservatives and sodium.
Butter Crust Sandwich Bread
Bake this crusty bread over the weekend, and use it to make hearty sandwiches for the week. You'll love the fresh-baked taste, and even though it's white bread, you'll get a small amount of fiber in each slice.
Go Mediterranean with this quick-baking bread. Though it may take a bit of prep work, the bread's delicious with hummus or it can be served as part of a Greek feast. And the best part is that you get plenty of savory flavor but none of the blood-pressure-boosting sodium.
Serve this bread as a decadent dessert or sweet breakfast option. Chocolate and bananas blend together perfectly, but the low-fat dairy products and egg substitute keep this bread on the diet-friendly list. And if you want a really rich treat, top you slice with peanut butter.