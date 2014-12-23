6 Breakfast Casserole Recipes for Christmas Morning

There's nothing better than a lazy Christmas morning—one that includes lounging in pajamas with coffee in hand, wrapping paper and presents scattered all over the floor, and the wonderful smell of a hearty meal just waiting to be enjoyed.

But when it comes to breakfast, no one wants to toil away in the kitchen on Christmas morning, especially when your time is much better spent enjoying the holiday with your loved ones. Plan ahead by making one of these breakfast casseroles. Make it the day before and store in the refrigerator overnight, so all you need to do in the morning is reheat it!

Blueberry French Toast Bake (above)

My own semi-sweet egg bake incorporates blueberries, almond milk, sliced almonds, vanilla extract, brown sugar, and cinnamon into a wonderful one-pan breakfast.

Fiesta Egg Casserole

This casserole from the Fitnessista is a fiesta in a dish, and combines eggs with spicy turkey chorizo, creamy avocado and sweet potatoes! Perfect to make in advance for company, or to heat up leftovers for lunch.

Simple Baked Oatmeal

This simple and versatile baked oatmeal recipe from Fannetastic Food is sweet but not too sweet. It's perfect as is or paired with eggs or yogurt for extra protein.

Slow Cooker Sausage, Hash Brown & Cheddar Breakfast Casserole

That's right, you make it in the slow cooker. This concoction from the Brown Eyed Baker is basically a layered omelet of breakfast favorites.

Chile Relleno Casserole

This delicious Chile Relleno Casserole is a gluten-free crowd-pleaser. While the name sounds hot and spicy, but don't let it fool you. This dish from Run Eat Repeat is actually on the mild side!

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.

RELATED: 5 Ways to Prep Healthy Breakfasts Ahead of Time