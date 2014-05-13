6 'Bad' Carbs That Are Actually Good For You

Corn gets a bad rap because it’s frequently found in packaged, processed food that can be void of nutrients. But real, straight-up corn is a healthy whole grain, points out Jessica Levinson, RD, a New York City-based nutritionist. “It’s a good source of fiber, vitamin C, and the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which promote healthy vision,” she says. Grill corn on the cob, heat up popcorn, or top a salad with fresh kernels.

Try this recipe: Grilled Chicken Cutlets With Summer Succotash

Watch the video: An Amazing 5-Minute Fat-Burning Chicken Recipe