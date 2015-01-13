53 Vegetarian Recipes We Love

Updated January 13, 2015
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You can be a vegetarian while still enjoying a filling meal—it's better for your overall health and your waistline. Here are 53 mouthwatering and meat-free recipes.

Start Slideshow

1 of 55

Meat-free meals

Swap out your usual beef patties for a meatless alternative your whole family will enjoy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 55

Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy

Credit: Jennifer Causey

The takeout classic gets an upgrade with radishes, cashews, and chili.

Ingredients: Baby bok choy, dark sesame oil, spring onions or scallions, low-sodium soy sauce, sugar, Fresno chili, chopped cashews, small radishes, sesame seeds

Calories: 138

Try this recipe: Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy

3 of 55

Super Green Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Shaved asparagus looks very elegant. But if your spears are really thin, don't bother. 

Ingredients: Kosher salt, asparagus spears, edamame, English peas, extra-virgin olive oil, almonds, garlic, lemon zest, basil, mint, tarragon, lemon, Manchego cheese

Calories: 226

Try this recipe: Super Green Salad

Advertisement

4 of 55

Arugula Salad with Shaved Artichokes

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Artichokes—which are rich in magnesium and folate—are related to thistles and sunflowers. 

Ingredients: Cider vinegar, sugar, red pepper flakes, Kosher salt and black pepper, ramps or scallions, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, spring garlic or garlic, lemon, artichokes

Calories: 125

Try this recipe: Arugula Salad with Shaved Artichokes

5 of 55

Greek-Style Baby Potatoes

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Poaching potatoes in olive oil makes for a luxurious side to serve with a light main dish. 

Ingredients: Red bell pepper, olive oil, baby new potatoes, bay leaves, Castelvetrano or other large olives, flat-leaf parsley leaves, Kosher salt and black pepper

Calories: 368

Try this recipe: Greek-Style Baby Potatoes

6 of 55

Radish and Turnip Sauté

Credit: Jennifer Causey

This dish uses radish and turnip greens. (Or you can sub in mustard greens.)

Ingredients: Radishes, butter, unsalted butter, extra-virgin olive oil, turnips, turnip greens, cider vinegar, Kosher salt and black pepper

Calories: 127

Try this recipe: Radish and Turnip Sauté

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 55

Spring Beets with Rhubarb Vinaigrette

Credit: Jennifer Causey

One cup of rhubarb packs 10 percent of your daily calcium.

Ingredients: Rhubarb, red wine, honey, red wine vinegar, shallot, thyme, kosher salt and black pepper, beets, olive oil, goat cheese, pistachios

Calories: 207

Try this recipe: Spring Beets with Rhubarb Vinaigrette

8 of 55

Coastal Carrot "Fettuccine"

Credit: Lauren Volo

Slash carbs and boost fiber by shaving carrots into colorful "noodles" in this Paleo pasta dish.

Calories: 114

Try this recipe: Coast Carrot "Fettucine"

Recipe adapted from Eating Clean ($25; amazon.com). Copyright © 2016 by Amie Valpone.

9 of 55

Fabulous Lemon Basil Millet Burgers

Credit: Lauren Volo

The luscious sauce gets its creaminess from cashews, not dairy. Drizzle any leftover sauce over steamed vegetables, or use it to liven up a roasted sweet potato.

Calories: 261

Try this recipe: Fabulous Lemon Basil Millet Burgers

Recipe adapted from Eating Clean ($25; amazon.com). Copyright © 2016 by Amie Valpone.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 55

Golden Bell Pepper Soup

Credit: Lauren Volo

This soup freezes well, so store leftovers in single-serve containers for quick weeknight meals.

Calories: 188

Try this recipe: Golden Bell Pepper Soup

Recipe adapted from Eating Clean ($25; amazon.com). Copyright © 2016 by Amie Valpone.

11 of 55

Sunrise Nori Wraps with Spicy Tahini Drizzle

Credit: Lauren Volo

The miso in this dish is made from chickpeas instead of soybeans (find it in natural-food stores). You can sub in classic white miso paste.

Calories: 158

Try this recipe: Sunrise Nori Wraps with Spicy Tahini Drizzle

Recipe adapted from Eating Clean ($25; amazon.com). Copyright © 2016 by Amie Valpone.

12 of 55

Mixed Greens With Roasted Figs and Pistachios

This delicious salad contains fresh figs (although dried figs work too), extra-virgin olive oil, minced shallots, and dry-roasted pistachios.

Simple to make, just toss the figs with olive oil and place on a baking sheet and roast for about 10 minutes. Cool, and cut in half lengthwise.

Then just toss the ingredients and enjoy! This recipe contains about 244 calories per serving, plus 97 mg of calcium and 6 grams of fiber.

Try this recipe: Mixed Greens With Roasted Figs and Pistachios

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 55

Sweet Potato-and-Ginger Soup

Sweet potatoes are a great source of fiber and vitamin A, both essential nutrients to a healthy diet. Use fresh sweet potato and ginger to make this healthy comfort food. Watch this video to see how to whip up this five-ingredient soup in no time.

14 of 55

Crunchy Zucchini Rounds With Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Goat Cheese

Credit: Ben Fink

Take advantage of zucchini's vibrant green color, and work it into bite-size appetizers like these crunchy rounds. Topped off with sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese, they'll look almost as good as they taste.

Each mouthful of this savory starter promises a ton of flavor for very few calories (86 for three zucchini rounds).

Try this recipe: Crunchy Zucchini Rounds With Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Goat Cheese

15 of 55

Smoked Cheddar and Lentil Burgers

Not only does this recipe contain 6 grams less fat than a Burger King hamburger, but it also contains 2 grams more protein. Talk about filling and flavorful!

Ingredients: Dried lentils, bay leaves, olive oil, onions, carrots, smoked cheddar cheese, breadcrumbs, thyme, garlic powder, paprika, red pepper, eggs, stone-ground mustard, whole-wheat buns, tomato, arugula

Calories: 354

Try this recipe: Smoked Cheddar and Lentil Burgers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 55

Creamy Polenta With Artichoke, Caramelized Onion, and Olive Ragoût

Credit: Beatriz Dacosta

You'll never miss meat in this sophisticated dish full of Italian herbs and spices. Plus, polenta, an Italian version of grits, is a good source of iron, magnesium, and vitamin B6.

Ingredients: Butter, cornmeal, frozen corn, fresh Parmesan, fat-free sour cream, basil, sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil, onions, red bell pepper, garlic, Hungarian sweet paprika, white wine, artichoke hearts, ripe olives

Calories: 366

Try this recipe: Creamy Polenta with Artichoke, Caramelized Onion, and Olive Ragout

17 of 55

Black-Bean-and-Corn-Topped Potatoes

Credit: Oxmoor House

Take your favorite vegetarian ingredients on a vacation to the Southwest. Chili powder, salsa, and cilantro add flavor to hearty potatoes, beans, and corn. Plus you'll get 11 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber.

Ingredients: Baking potatoes, chopped onion, garlic, cumin, chili powder, black beans, frozen corn, salsa, cheddar-jack cheese, cilantro

Calories: 332

Try this recipe: Black-Bean-and-Corn-Topped Potatoes

18 of 55

Orecchiette With Chickpeas and Broccoli Rabe

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Ready in a little more than 20 minutes, this recipe is an excellent Friday night dinner option. Best served with a glass of Pinot, you'll enjoy a low-fat pasta dish that packs almost one-third of your DRI (dietary reference intake) of iron.

Ingredients: Extra-virgin olive oil, chickpeas, garlic, crushed red pepper, broccoli rabe, vegetable broth (substitute for chicken broth), orecchiette, Parmesan cheese

Calories: 456

Try this recipe: Orecchiette With Chickpeas and Broccoli Rabe

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 55

Fragrant Red Lentils With Rice

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Lentils are a rich source of protein and fiber, and the variety of Indian spices keeps this dish low-cal yet filling.

Ingredients: Vegetable oil, onion, ginger, coriander, cumin, turmeric, garlic, bay leaves, dried small red lentils, butter, green onions, jalapeño pepper, lime juice, cilantro, garam masala (Indian spice blend), brown rice, low-fat plain yogurt

Calories: 409

Try this recipe: Fragrant Red Lentils With Rice

20 of 55

Maple Spiced Nuts

Credit: Yunhee Kim

This recipe is quick, easy, and full of heart-healthy fats.

Ingredients: Mixed nuts, maple syrup, butter, cinnamon, chili powder

Prep: 5 minutes; cook: 15; let the nuts dry for at least 10 minutes

Try this recipe: Maple-Spiced Nuts

21 of 55

Tempeh Fajitas

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Tempeh, a soybean-based food, is an excellent source of protein (this dish contains 14 grams!). And because of its mild, slightly nutty taste, tempeh absorbs the flavors of the dish without overpowering it.

Ingredients: Tempeh, pineapple juice, low-sodium soy sauce, lime juice, cumin, canola oil, garlic, onion, green bell pepper, whole-wheat tortillas, chipotle salsa

Calories: 259

Try this recipe: Tempeh Fajitas

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 55

Pear, Walnut, and Blue Cheese Salad

Credit: Randy Mayor

Besides being delicious, walnuts are full of omega-3 fatty acids.

Ingredients: Bibb lettuce, pears, orange juice, red onion, blue cheese, walnuts, cranberry sauce, balsamic vinegar, sugar, ginger

Prep: 15 minutes

Try this recipe: Pear, Walnut, and Blue Cheese Salad

23 of 55

Pumpkin Ravioli

This ravioli recipe combines comfort food with yummy pumpkin flavors. And although pumpkin is typically a fall vegetable, this recipe calls for canned pumpkin—meaning you can make it year-round whenever the craving strikes.

24 of 55

Cheesy Squash Casserole

Credit: Oxmoor House

Low-fat dairy products allow you to enjoy this meal guilt free.

Ingredients: Yellow squash, onion, margarine, flour, skim milk, reduced-fat cheddar cheese, breadcrumbs

Prep: 20 minutes; cook: 20–25 minutes

Try this recipe: Cheesy Squash Casserole

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 55

Three-Cheese-and-Sage Ravioli

Credit: Yunhee Kim

The name of this dish may be deceiving—it also contains vitamin-rich Swiss chard.

Ingredients: Shallots, red Swiss chard, part-skim ricotta cheese, goat cheese, Parmesan cheese, sage, wonton wrappers, pesto

Prep: 30 minutes; cook: 10 minutes

Try this recipe: Three Cheese and Sage Ravioli

26 of 55

Linguine Frittata With Greens

Credit: Jim Franco

Linguine adds a hearty texture (and fiber) to this quick weeknight meal.

Ingredients: Butter, leeks, eggs, low-fat milk, Parmesan cheese, oregano, linguine, frozen collard greens, part-skin mozzarella cheese

Calories: 330

Try this recipe: Linguine Frittata With Greens

27 of 55

Warm Eggplant and Goat Cheese Sandwiches

Credit: Karry Hosford

Eggplant and tomatoes are low-purine foods that blend deliciously with creamy goat cheese for a savory sandwich that packs anything but boring for lunch.

To boot, veggies tend to be alkaline (the opposite of acidic), meaning they may help neutralize uric acid.

Calories: 299

Try this recipe: Warm Eggplant and Goat Cheese Sandwiches

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 55

Roasted Squash Stuffed With Corn Bread Dressing

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

This hearty dish will satisfy your need for comfort food while still sneaking in plenty of veggies.

Ingredients: Maple corn bread, acorn squash, cranberries, currants, onion, celery, carrots, sage, garlic, vegetable broth, pecans, parsley

Prep: 1 hour 35 minutes; cook: 30 minutes

Try this recipe: Roasted Squash Stuffed With Corn Bread Dressing

29 of 55

Mushroom and Caramelized-Shallot Strudel

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Mushrooms recreate the savory taste of meat in this rich dish.

Ingredients: Shallots, sugar, mushrooms, Marsala, low-fat sour cream, parsley, thyme, phyllo dough, breadcrumbs, butter

Prep: 45 minutes; cook: 20 minutes

Try this recipe: Mushroom and Caramelized-Shallot Strudel

30 of 55

Grilled Salad Pizza

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Your classic pizza taste, loaded with antioxidant-rich veggies, balsamic vinegar, and low-fat cheese.

Ingredients: Dry yeast, olive oil, flour, sugar, oregano, thyme, part-skim mozzarella cheese, arugula, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, artichoke hearts

Calories: 357

Try this recipe: Grilled Salad Pizza

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 55

Lasagna With Fall Vegetables, Gruyere, and Sage Bechamel

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Although this protein-packed dish involves several steps, most can be done a couple of days in advance.

Ingredients: Flour, skim milk, onion, sage, shallots, bay leaf, garlic, fresh spinach, portobello mushrooms, sweet potato, Gruyère cheese, Parmesan cheese, lasagna noodles

Prep: 40 minutes; cook: 30 minutes

Try this recipe: Lasagna With Fall Vegetables, Gruyère, and Sage Béchamel

32 of 55

Baby Carrots With Dill Butter and Lemon

This dish is the definition of simple, yet satisfying. And it packs plenty of vitamin A.

Ingredients: Vegetable broth, carrots, butter, dill, chives, lemons

Prep: 10 minutes; cook: 10 minutes

Try this recipe: Baby Carrots with Dill, Butter, and Lemon

33 of 55

Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Pecans

Credit: John Kernick

Brussels sprouts are a good source of vitamin K and folate.

Ingredients: Brussels sprouts, pecans, garlic

Prep: 10 minutes; cook: 20–25 minutes

Try this recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Pecans

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 55

Champagne-Glazed Cipollini Onions

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Champagne and a touch of sugar bring out the sweetness in these vitamin C–packed cipollini onions.

Try this recipe: Champagne-Glazed Cipollini Onions

35 of 55

Sweet Potato Casserole

Whip sweet potatoes until they're smooth and top with a buttery brown sugar and pecan mixture for a satisfying cool-weather casserole. Watch this Cooking Light video to learn how to put together this lightened-up take on sweet potato casserole.Get the recipe:Sweet Potato Casserole

36 of 55

Cloverleaf Honey-Wheat Rolls

Credit: Karry Hosford

These rolls are light, slightly sweet, and only 150 calories.

Ingredients: Dry yeast, bread flour, whole-wheat flour, honey, butter, an egg

Prep: 1 hour 50 minutes; cook: 12 minutes

Try this recipe: Cloverleaf Honey-Wheat Rolls

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 55

Gluten-free: Pumpkin Pie Pudding

Credit: Leigh Beisch

There's no need for guests to worry about their diets while enjoying this dessert, as it has half the fat of other popular puddings. The pumpkin offers a surprisingly sweet treat for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Ingredients: Reduced-fat milk, brown sugar, cornstarch, eggs, pumpkin, salt, pumpkin-pie spice

Serves: 6

Calories: 168 per 6 oz. serving

Try this recipe: Pumpkin-Pie Pudding

38 of 55

Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles

Credit: John Kernick

Eggplant has been a large part of Asian cuisine for years, and it really shines in this delicious dish. Peanut oil and lime add a tangy flavor to the slightly bitter veggie, while miso gives a buttery texture to the tofu. You'll get nearly 25% of your daily dose of fiber plus a healthy dose of vitamin C.

Ingredients: Extra-firm tofu, eggplant, miso paste, garlic, peanut oil, limes, cabbage, soba noodles, dark sesame oil, scallions

Calories: 202

Try this recipe: Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles

39 of 55

Chocolate Hazelnut Pie

Credit: Kate Sears

Light cream cheese keeps this dessert creamy, yet diet friendly.

Ingredients: Eggs, raw sugar, reduced-fat milk, granulated sugar, bittersweet chocolate, sour cream, vanilla extract, hazelnuts, flour, whole-wheat flour, baking powder, butter, cream cheese, lemon juice

Prep: 15 minutes; cook: 58 minutes; chill: 1 hour

Try this recipe: Chocolate-Hazelnut Pie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 55

Apple Marzipan Galette

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

This simple dessert saves time by using pre-made dough.

Ingredients: Refrigerated pie dough, marzipan, Granny Smith apples, sugar, flour, almond extract, lemon juice

Prep: 20 minutes; cook: 30 minutes

Try this recipe: Apple Marzipan Galette

41 of 55

Edamame Wontons

Credit: Leo Gong, Dan Becker

These bite-size appetizers can double as a meal. They contain plenty of filling protein, plus a dash of lemon and an extra zing from the ginger.

Ingredients: Shelled frozen edamame, ginger, lemon juice, chives, vegetable oil, wonton wrappers, cilantro, soy sauce

Calories: 50 calories per wonton (approximate)

Try this recipe: Edamame Wontons

42 of 55

Chocolate-Apricot Bread Pudding

Dried apricots and chocolate make the ultimate tangy-sweet combination.

Ingredients: French bread, bittersweet chocolate, dried apricots, eggs, half-and-half, sugar, vanilla, orange juice

Prep: 30 minutes; cook: 30 minutes

Try this recipe: Chocolate-Apricot Bread Pudding

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 55

Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

This creamy soup is light on calories but rich in antioxidants. Serve it in mini pumpkins.

Try this recipe: Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

44 of 55

Sourdough Stuffing With Roasted Chestnuts

Credit: Leigh Beisch

Eliminating sausage from this recipe cuts down on saturated fat.

Ingredients: Sourdough bread, roasted chestnuts, butter, yellow onion, carrots, celery, Granny Smith apples, parsley, thyme, sage, eggs, vegetable broth

Prep: 30 minutes; cook: 1 hour 15 minutes

Try this recipe: Sourdough Stuffing with Roasted Chestnuts

45 of 55

Parmesan and Chive Potato Gratin

Credit: Tina Rupp

Keeping the skins on these potatoes adds a boost of fiber.

Ingredients: Red potatoes, garlic, low-fat milk, butter, Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, chives

Prep: 15 minutes; cook: 23 minutes

Try this recipe: Parmesan-and-Chive Potato Gratin

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 55

Braised Shallots and Fall Vegetables With Red Wine Sauce

The red wine sauce gives the fall vegetables a decadent texture.

Ingredients: Shallots, butter, carrots, mushrooms, parsnips, rosemary, bay leaves, thyme, parsley, garlic

Prep: 20 minutes; cook: 20 minutes

Try this recipe: Braised Shallots and Fall Vegetables With Red Wine Sauce

47 of 55

Warm Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Credit: James Carrier

This recipe cuts calories by using lima beans to create a creamy texture.

Ingredients: Lima beans, light mayo, fat-free cream cheese, dry mustard, Tabasco sauce, capers, artichoke hearts, frozen spinach, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, green onions, lemon juice

Prep: 30 minutes; cook: 25 minutes

Try this recipe: Warm Spinach-Artichoke Dip

48 of 55

Ravioli With Tomatoes, White Beans, and Escarole

Credit: Leigh Beisch

This recipe combines Mediterranean spices and white beans to get a protein-packed pasta.

Ingredients: Four-cheese ravioli, great Northern beans, diced tomatoes, basil, oregano, red pepper, fresh escarole or spinach, grated Asiago cheese

Calories: 329

Try this recipe: Ravioli With Tomatoes, White Beans, and Escarole

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 55

The Meat Free Monday Cookbook

The next six recipes are from The Meat Free Monday Cookbook, the brainchild of Paul McCartney and his daughters, fashion designer Stella McCartney and photographer Mary McCartney.

An offshoot of their Meat Free Monday campaign, the book shows how simple it is to go veggie one day a week. The recipes are built around produce, good fats, and alternative protein sources (whole grains, beans, soy, and nuts). Try one this Monday, or anytime you want a fresh, fast meal.

50 of 55

Watercress Soup With Toasted Almonds

Watercress is packed with calcium and has a bright, fresh flavor. Linda McCartney used to make a version of this soup; the almonds are Stella's addition.

Try this recipe: Watercress Soup with Toasted Almonds

51 of 55

Summer Coleslaw

This is no ordinary slaw: Stella loads it with crunchy snow peas, crisp radishes, and protein-packed hazelnuts.

Try this recipe: Summer Coleslaw

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 55

Bean Salad With Cheese Chips

Fresh fava beans with Pecorino are an Italian rite of spring. Swapping in edamame makes this a dish you can enjoy all year.

Try this recipe: Bean Salad with Cheese Chips

53 of 55

Super Vegetable Salad

You can vary the vegetables in this fantastic salad according to the season. Don't like tofu? Sub in the protein of your choice.

Try this recipe: Super Vegetable Salad

54 of 55

Mozzarella and Tomato Salad

This so-simple salad is the perfect alfresco lunch and showcases summer's tomato harvest.

Try this recipe: Mozzarella and Tomato Salad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

55 of 55

Fregola Sarda Pasta With Tomatoes

Fregola sarda is Sardinian couscous. The grains are lightly toasted, giving it a nutty flavor.

Try this recipe: Fregola Sarda Pasta with Tomatoes

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next