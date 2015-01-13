53 Vegetarian Recipes We Love
You can be a vegetarian while still enjoying a filling meal—it's better for your overall health and your waistline. Here are 53 mouthwatering and meat-free recipes.
Meat-free meals
Swap out your usual beef patties for a meatless alternative your whole family will enjoy.
Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy
The takeout classic gets an upgrade with radishes, cashews, and chili.
Ingredients: Baby bok choy, dark sesame oil, spring onions or scallions, low-sodium soy sauce, sugar, Fresno chili, chopped cashews, small radishes, sesame seeds
Calories: 138
Try this recipe: Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy
Super Green Salad
Shaved asparagus looks very elegant. But if your spears are really thin, don't bother.
Ingredients: Kosher salt, asparagus spears, edamame, English peas, extra-virgin olive oil, almonds, garlic, lemon zest, basil, mint, tarragon, lemon, Manchego cheese
Calories: 226
Try this recipe: Super Green Salad
Arugula Salad with Shaved Artichokes
Artichokes—which are rich in magnesium and folate—are related to thistles and sunflowers.
Ingredients: Cider vinegar, sugar, red pepper flakes, Kosher salt and black pepper, ramps or scallions, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, spring garlic or garlic, lemon, artichokes
Calories: 125
Try this recipe: Arugula Salad with Shaved Artichokes
Greek-Style Baby Potatoes
Poaching potatoes in olive oil makes for a luxurious side to serve with a light main dish.
Ingredients: Red bell pepper, olive oil, baby new potatoes, bay leaves, Castelvetrano or other large olives, flat-leaf parsley leaves, Kosher salt and black pepper
Calories: 368
Try this recipe: Greek-Style Baby Potatoes
Radish and Turnip Sauté
This dish uses radish and turnip greens. (Or you can sub in mustard greens.)
Ingredients: Radishes, butter, unsalted butter, extra-virgin olive oil, turnips, turnip greens, cider vinegar, Kosher salt and black pepper
Calories: 127
Try this recipe: Radish and Turnip Sauté
Spring Beets with Rhubarb Vinaigrette
One cup of rhubarb packs 10 percent of your daily calcium.
Ingredients: Rhubarb, red wine, honey, red wine vinegar, shallot, thyme, kosher salt and black pepper, beets, olive oil, goat cheese, pistachios
Calories: 207
Try this recipe: Spring Beets with Rhubarb Vinaigrette
Coastal Carrot "Fettuccine"
Slash carbs and boost fiber by shaving carrots into colorful "noodles" in this Paleo pasta dish.
Calories: 114
Try this recipe: Coast Carrot "Fettucine"
Recipe adapted from Eating Clean ($25; amazon.com). Copyright © 2016 by Amie Valpone.
Fabulous Lemon Basil Millet Burgers
The luscious sauce gets its creaminess from cashews, not dairy. Drizzle any leftover sauce over steamed vegetables, or use it to liven up a roasted sweet potato.
Calories: 261
Try this recipe: Fabulous Lemon Basil Millet Burgers
Recipe adapted from Eating Clean ($25; amazon.com). Copyright © 2016 by Amie Valpone.
Golden Bell Pepper Soup
This soup freezes well, so store leftovers in single-serve containers for quick weeknight meals.
Calories: 188
Try this recipe: Golden Bell Pepper Soup
Recipe adapted from Eating Clean ($25; amazon.com). Copyright © 2016 by Amie Valpone.
Sunrise Nori Wraps with Spicy Tahini Drizzle
The miso in this dish is made from chickpeas instead of soybeans (find it in natural-food stores). You can sub in classic white miso paste.
Calories: 158
Try this recipe: Sunrise Nori Wraps with Spicy Tahini Drizzle
Recipe adapted from Eating Clean ($25; amazon.com). Copyright © 2016 by Amie Valpone.
Mixed Greens With Roasted Figs and Pistachios
This delicious salad contains fresh figs (although dried figs work too), extra-virgin olive oil, minced shallots, and dry-roasted pistachios.
Simple to make, just toss the figs with olive oil and place on a baking sheet and roast for about 10 minutes. Cool, and cut in half lengthwise.
Then just toss the ingredients and enjoy! This recipe contains about 244 calories per serving, plus 97 mg of calcium and 6 grams of fiber.
Try this recipe: Mixed Greens With Roasted Figs and Pistachios
Sweet Potato-and-Ginger Soup
Sweet potatoes are a great source of fiber and vitamin A, both essential nutrients to a healthy diet. Use fresh sweet potato and ginger to make this healthy comfort food. Watch this video to see how to whip up this five-ingredient soup in no time.
Crunchy Zucchini Rounds With Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Goat Cheese
Take advantage of zucchini's vibrant green color, and work it into bite-size appetizers like these crunchy rounds. Topped off with sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese, they'll look almost as good as they taste.
Each mouthful of this savory starter promises a ton of flavor for very few calories (86 for three zucchini rounds).
Try this recipe: Crunchy Zucchini Rounds With Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Goat Cheese
Smoked Cheddar and Lentil Burgers
Not only does this recipe contain 6 grams less fat than a Burger King hamburger, but it also contains 2 grams more protein. Talk about filling and flavorful!
Ingredients: Dried lentils, bay leaves, olive oil, onions, carrots, smoked cheddar cheese, breadcrumbs, thyme, garlic powder, paprika, red pepper, eggs, stone-ground mustard, whole-wheat buns, tomato, arugula
Calories: 354
Try this recipe: Smoked Cheddar and Lentil Burgers
Creamy Polenta With Artichoke, Caramelized Onion, and Olive Ragoût
You'll never miss meat in this sophisticated dish full of Italian herbs and spices. Plus, polenta, an Italian version of grits, is a good source of iron, magnesium, and vitamin B6.
Ingredients: Butter, cornmeal, frozen corn, fresh Parmesan, fat-free sour cream, basil, sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil, onions, red bell pepper, garlic, Hungarian sweet paprika, white wine, artichoke hearts, ripe olives
Calories: 366
Try this recipe: Creamy Polenta with Artichoke, Caramelized Onion, and Olive Ragout
Black-Bean-and-Corn-Topped Potatoes
Take your favorite vegetarian ingredients on a vacation to the Southwest. Chili powder, salsa, and cilantro add flavor to hearty potatoes, beans, and corn. Plus you'll get 11 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber.
Ingredients: Baking potatoes, chopped onion, garlic, cumin, chili powder, black beans, frozen corn, salsa, cheddar-jack cheese, cilantro
Calories: 332
Try this recipe: Black-Bean-and-Corn-Topped Potatoes
Orecchiette With Chickpeas and Broccoli Rabe
Ready in a little more than 20 minutes, this recipe is an excellent Friday night dinner option. Best served with a glass of Pinot, you'll enjoy a low-fat pasta dish that packs almost one-third of your DRI (dietary reference intake) of iron.
Ingredients: Extra-virgin olive oil, chickpeas, garlic, crushed red pepper, broccoli rabe, vegetable broth (substitute for chicken broth), orecchiette, Parmesan cheese
Calories: 456
Try this recipe: Orecchiette With Chickpeas and Broccoli Rabe
Fragrant Red Lentils With Rice
Lentils are a rich source of protein and fiber, and the variety of Indian spices keeps this dish low-cal yet filling.
Ingredients: Vegetable oil, onion, ginger, coriander, cumin, turmeric, garlic, bay leaves, dried small red lentils, butter, green onions, jalapeño pepper, lime juice, cilantro, garam masala (Indian spice blend), brown rice, low-fat plain yogurt
Calories: 409
Try this recipe: Fragrant Red Lentils With Rice
Maple Spiced Nuts
This recipe is quick, easy, and full of heart-healthy fats.
Ingredients: Mixed nuts, maple syrup, butter, cinnamon, chili powder
Prep: 5 minutes; cook: 15; let the nuts dry for at least 10 minutes
Try this recipe: Maple-Spiced Nuts
Tempeh Fajitas
Tempeh, a soybean-based food, is an excellent source of protein (this dish contains 14 grams!). And because of its mild, slightly nutty taste, tempeh absorbs the flavors of the dish without overpowering it.
Ingredients: Tempeh, pineapple juice, low-sodium soy sauce, lime juice, cumin, canola oil, garlic, onion, green bell pepper, whole-wheat tortillas, chipotle salsa
Calories: 259
Try this recipe: Tempeh Fajitas
Pear, Walnut, and Blue Cheese Salad
Besides being delicious, walnuts are full of omega-3 fatty acids.
Ingredients: Bibb lettuce, pears, orange juice, red onion, blue cheese, walnuts, cranberry sauce, balsamic vinegar, sugar, ginger
Prep: 15 minutes
Try this recipe: Pear, Walnut, and Blue Cheese Salad
Pumpkin Ravioli
This ravioli recipe combines comfort food with yummy pumpkin flavors. And although pumpkin is typically a fall vegetable, this recipe calls for canned pumpkin—meaning you can make it year-round whenever the craving strikes.
Cheesy Squash Casserole
Low-fat dairy products allow you to enjoy this meal guilt free.
Ingredients: Yellow squash, onion, margarine, flour, skim milk, reduced-fat cheddar cheese, breadcrumbs
Prep: 20 minutes; cook: 20–25 minutes
Try this recipe: Cheesy Squash Casserole
Three-Cheese-and-Sage Ravioli
The name of this dish may be deceiving—it also contains vitamin-rich Swiss chard.
Ingredients: Shallots, red Swiss chard, part-skim ricotta cheese, goat cheese, Parmesan cheese, sage, wonton wrappers, pesto
Prep: 30 minutes; cook: 10 minutes
Try this recipe: Three Cheese and Sage Ravioli
Linguine Frittata With Greens
Linguine adds a hearty texture (and fiber) to this quick weeknight meal.
Ingredients: Butter, leeks, eggs, low-fat milk, Parmesan cheese, oregano, linguine, frozen collard greens, part-skin mozzarella cheese
Calories: 330
Try this recipe: Linguine Frittata With Greens
Warm Eggplant and Goat Cheese Sandwiches
Eggplant and tomatoes are low-purine foods that blend deliciously with creamy goat cheese for a savory sandwich that packs anything but boring for lunch.
To boot, veggies tend to be alkaline (the opposite of acidic), meaning they may help neutralize uric acid.
Calories: 299
Try this recipe: Warm Eggplant and Goat Cheese Sandwiches
Roasted Squash Stuffed With Corn Bread Dressing
This hearty dish will satisfy your need for comfort food while still sneaking in plenty of veggies.
Ingredients: Maple corn bread, acorn squash, cranberries, currants, onion, celery, carrots, sage, garlic, vegetable broth, pecans, parsley
Prep: 1 hour 35 minutes; cook: 30 minutes
Try this recipe: Roasted Squash Stuffed With Corn Bread Dressing
Mushroom and Caramelized-Shallot Strudel
Mushrooms recreate the savory taste of meat in this rich dish.
Ingredients: Shallots, sugar, mushrooms, Marsala, low-fat sour cream, parsley, thyme, phyllo dough, breadcrumbs, butter
Prep: 45 minutes; cook: 20 minutes
Try this recipe: Mushroom and Caramelized-Shallot Strudel
Grilled Salad Pizza
Your classic pizza taste, loaded with antioxidant-rich veggies, balsamic vinegar, and low-fat cheese.
Ingredients: Dry yeast, olive oil, flour, sugar, oregano, thyme, part-skim mozzarella cheese, arugula, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, artichoke hearts
Calories: 357
Try this recipe: Grilled Salad Pizza
Lasagna With Fall Vegetables, Gruyere, and Sage Bechamel
Although this protein-packed dish involves several steps, most can be done a couple of days in advance.
Ingredients: Flour, skim milk, onion, sage, shallots, bay leaf, garlic, fresh spinach, portobello mushrooms, sweet potato, Gruyère cheese, Parmesan cheese, lasagna noodles
Prep: 40 minutes; cook: 30 minutes
Try this recipe: Lasagna With Fall Vegetables, Gruyère, and Sage Béchamel
Baby Carrots With Dill Butter and Lemon
This dish is the definition of simple, yet satisfying. And it packs plenty of vitamin A.
Ingredients: Vegetable broth, carrots, butter, dill, chives, lemons
Prep: 10 minutes; cook: 10 minutes
Try this recipe: Baby Carrots with Dill, Butter, and Lemon
Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Pecans
Brussels sprouts are a good source of vitamin K and folate.
Ingredients: Brussels sprouts, pecans, garlic
Prep: 10 minutes; cook: 20–25 minutes
Try this recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Pecans
Champagne-Glazed Cipollini Onions
Champagne and a touch of sugar bring out the sweetness in these vitamin C–packed cipollini onions.
Try this recipe: Champagne-Glazed Cipollini Onions
Sweet Potato Casserole
Whip sweet potatoes until they're smooth and top with a buttery brown sugar and pecan mixture for a satisfying cool-weather casserole. Watch this Cooking Light video to learn how to put together this lightened-up take on sweet potato casserole.Get the recipe:Sweet Potato Casserole
Cloverleaf Honey-Wheat Rolls
These rolls are light, slightly sweet, and only 150 calories.
Ingredients: Dry yeast, bread flour, whole-wheat flour, honey, butter, an egg
Prep: 1 hour 50 minutes; cook: 12 minutes
Try this recipe: Cloverleaf Honey-Wheat Rolls
Gluten-free: Pumpkin Pie Pudding
There's no need for guests to worry about their diets while enjoying this dessert, as it has half the fat of other popular puddings. The pumpkin offers a surprisingly sweet treat for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Ingredients: Reduced-fat milk, brown sugar, cornstarch, eggs, pumpkin, salt, pumpkin-pie spice
Serves: 6
Calories: 168 per 6 oz. serving
Try this recipe: Pumpkin-Pie Pudding
Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles
Eggplant has been a large part of Asian cuisine for years, and it really shines in this delicious dish. Peanut oil and lime add a tangy flavor to the slightly bitter veggie, while miso gives a buttery texture to the tofu. You'll get nearly 25% of your daily dose of fiber plus a healthy dose of vitamin C.
Ingredients: Extra-firm tofu, eggplant, miso paste, garlic, peanut oil, limes, cabbage, soba noodles, dark sesame oil, scallions
Calories: 202
Try this recipe: Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles
Chocolate Hazelnut Pie
Light cream cheese keeps this dessert creamy, yet diet friendly.
Ingredients: Eggs, raw sugar, reduced-fat milk, granulated sugar, bittersweet chocolate, sour cream, vanilla extract, hazelnuts, flour, whole-wheat flour, baking powder, butter, cream cheese, lemon juice
Prep: 15 minutes; cook: 58 minutes; chill: 1 hour
Try this recipe: Chocolate-Hazelnut Pie
Apple Marzipan Galette
This simple dessert saves time by using pre-made dough.
Ingredients: Refrigerated pie dough, marzipan, Granny Smith apples, sugar, flour, almond extract, lemon juice
Prep: 20 minutes; cook: 30 minutes
Try this recipe: Apple Marzipan Galette
Edamame Wontons
These bite-size appetizers can double as a meal. They contain plenty of filling protein, plus a dash of lemon and an extra zing from the ginger.
Ingredients: Shelled frozen edamame, ginger, lemon juice, chives, vegetable oil, wonton wrappers, cilantro, soy sauce
Calories: 50 calories per wonton (approximate)
Try this recipe: Edamame Wontons
Chocolate-Apricot Bread Pudding
Dried apricots and chocolate make the ultimate tangy-sweet combination.
Ingredients: French bread, bittersweet chocolate, dried apricots, eggs, half-and-half, sugar, vanilla, orange juice
Prep: 30 minutes; cook: 30 minutes
Try this recipe: Chocolate-Apricot Bread Pudding
Butternut Squash and Apple Soup
This creamy soup is light on calories but rich in antioxidants. Serve it in mini pumpkins.
Try this recipe: Butternut Squash and Apple Soup
Sourdough Stuffing With Roasted Chestnuts
Eliminating sausage from this recipe cuts down on saturated fat.
Ingredients: Sourdough bread, roasted chestnuts, butter, yellow onion, carrots, celery, Granny Smith apples, parsley, thyme, sage, eggs, vegetable broth
Prep: 30 minutes; cook: 1 hour 15 minutes
Try this recipe: Sourdough Stuffing with Roasted Chestnuts
Parmesan and Chive Potato Gratin
Keeping the skins on these potatoes adds a boost of fiber.
Ingredients: Red potatoes, garlic, low-fat milk, butter, Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, chives
Prep: 15 minutes; cook: 23 minutes
Try this recipe: Parmesan-and-Chive Potato Gratin
Braised Shallots and Fall Vegetables With Red Wine Sauce
The red wine sauce gives the fall vegetables a decadent texture.
Ingredients: Shallots, butter, carrots, mushrooms, parsnips, rosemary, bay leaves, thyme, parsley, garlic
Prep: 20 minutes; cook: 20 minutes
Try this recipe: Braised Shallots and Fall Vegetables With Red Wine Sauce
Warm Spinach-Artichoke Dip
This recipe cuts calories by using lima beans to create a creamy texture.
Ingredients: Lima beans, light mayo, fat-free cream cheese, dry mustard, Tabasco sauce, capers, artichoke hearts, frozen spinach, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, green onions, lemon juice
Prep: 30 minutes; cook: 25 minutes
Try this recipe: Warm Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Ravioli With Tomatoes, White Beans, and Escarole
This recipe combines Mediterranean spices and white beans to get a protein-packed pasta.
Ingredients: Four-cheese ravioli, great Northern beans, diced tomatoes, basil, oregano, red pepper, fresh escarole or spinach, grated Asiago cheese
Calories: 329
Try this recipe: Ravioli With Tomatoes, White Beans, and Escarole
The Meat Free Monday Cookbook
The next six recipes are from The Meat Free Monday Cookbook, the brainchild of Paul McCartney and his daughters, fashion designer Stella McCartney and photographer Mary McCartney.
An offshoot of their Meat Free Monday campaign, the book shows how simple it is to go veggie one day a week. The recipes are built around produce, good fats, and alternative protein sources (whole grains, beans, soy, and nuts). Try one this Monday, or anytime you want a fresh, fast meal.
Watercress Soup With Toasted Almonds
Watercress is packed with calcium and has a bright, fresh flavor. Linda McCartney used to make a version of this soup; the almonds are Stella's addition.
Try this recipe: Watercress Soup with Toasted Almonds
Summer Coleslaw
This is no ordinary slaw: Stella loads it with crunchy snow peas, crisp radishes, and protein-packed hazelnuts.
Try this recipe: Summer Coleslaw
Bean Salad With Cheese Chips
Fresh fava beans with Pecorino are an Italian rite of spring. Swapping in edamame makes this a dish you can enjoy all year.
Try this recipe: Bean Salad with Cheese Chips
Super Vegetable Salad
You can vary the vegetables in this fantastic salad according to the season. Don't like tofu? Sub in the protein of your choice.
Try this recipe: Super Vegetable Salad
Mozzarella and Tomato Salad
This so-simple salad is the perfect alfresco lunch and showcases summer's tomato harvest.
Try this recipe: Mozzarella and Tomato Salad
Fregola Sarda Pasta With Tomatoes
Fregola sarda is Sardinian couscous. The grains are lightly toasted, giving it a nutty flavor.
Try this recipe: Fregola Sarda Pasta with Tomatoes