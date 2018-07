Garlic is cured and stored for sale year-round, but it’s harvested in Alabama in June—and the difference between the sad, wrinkled bulbs you see on the shelf at the grocery store and the potent crop that grows through the hot Gulf Coast spring and hits farmstands in the summer is like Dorothy’s world before and after she steps out of her house in The Wizard of Oz. Take advantage of garlic’s heart-healthy properties by crushing a few cloves in olive oil and sautéing local shrimp; nutrients in the allium will actually help your body absorb the iron in the seafood. In this video, learn how to mince garlic quickly and neatly with a chef's knife so you can add it to a variety of dishes.