5 Yummy Recipes for Spinach Day

Happy Spinach day! Tap into your inner Popeye today and chow down on this versatile and nutrient-packed leafy green.
It's the right idea to think of spinach as a pick-me-up: it's packed with iron which delivers energy-boosting oxygen to your cells.
Spinach also contains antioxidants which may help prevent ovarian, breast, and colon cancer.
What's more, it's loaded with folate, a B-vitamin that can prevent birth defects.
Ready to go green with spinach? Try one of the tasty recipes below!
Spinach and Cheese Pizza
Ingredients: Whole wheat pizza dough, goat cheese, spinach, onion, olive oil, salt and pepper
Calories: 384
Try this recipe: Spinach and Cheese Pizza
Apple Spinach Chicken
Ingredients: Chicken breast, spinach, Granny Smith apple, spicy brown mustard, garlic clove, vegetable oil, salt, pepper and apple cider vinegar
Calories: 202
Try this recipe: Apple Spinach Chicken
Spinach Pesto Dip
Ingredients: Frozen spinach, Greek yogurt, Sun-dried tomato pesto and salt
Calories: 141
Try this recipe: Spinach Pesto Dip
Springtime Risotto Soup
Ingredients: Low-sodium chicken broth, spinach, asparagus, Arborio rice, onion, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, lemon rind and nutmeg
Calories: 320
Try this recipe: Springtime Risotto Soup
Grilled Asian Steak and Spinach Salad
Ingredients: Baby spinach, grass-fed steak, red onion, cilantro, soy sauce, peanuts, dark brown sugar, lime juice, garlic and olive oil
Calories: 260
Try this recipe: Grilled Asian Steak and Spinach Salad
