5 Yummy Recipes for Spinach Day

Happy Spinach day! Tap into your inner Popeye today and chow down on this versatile and nutrient-packed leafy green. It's the right idea to pop spinach as a pick-me-up: it's packed with iron which delivers energy-boosting oxygen to your cells. Spinach also contains antioxidants which may help prevent ovarian, breast and colon cancers.

Maggie Puniewska
March 26, 2013


Happy Spinach day! Tap into your inner Popeye today and chow down on this versatile and nutrient-packed leafy green.

It's the right idea to think of spinach as a pick-me-up: it's packed with iron which delivers energy-boosting oxygen to your cells.

Spinach also contains antioxidants which may help prevent ovarian, breast, and colon cancer.

What's more, it's loaded with folate, a B-vitamin that can prevent birth defects.

Ready to go green with spinach? Try one of the tasty recipes below!

Spinach and Cheese Pizza
Ingredients: Whole wheat pizza dough, goat cheese, spinach, onion, olive oil, salt and pepper

Calories: 384

Try this recipe: Spinach and Cheese Pizza

Apple Spinach Chicken
Ingredients: Chicken breast, spinach, Granny Smith apple, spicy brown mustard, garlic clove, vegetable oil, salt, pepper and apple cider vinegar

Calories: 202

Try this recipe: Apple Spinach Chicken

Spinach Pesto Dip
Ingredients: Frozen spinach, Greek yogurt, Sun-dried tomato pesto and salt

Calories: 141

Try this recipe: Spinach Pesto Dip 

Springtime Risotto Soup
Ingredients: Low-sodium chicken broth, spinach, asparagus, Arborio rice, onion, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, lemon rind and nutmeg

Calories: 320

Try this recipe: Springtime Risotto Soup

Grilled Asian Steak and Spinach Salad
Ingredients: Baby spinach, grass-fed steak, red onion, cilantro, soy sauce, peanuts, dark brown sugar, lime juice, garlic and olive oil

Calories: 260

Try this recipe: Grilled Asian Steak and Spinach Salad 

