5 Tasty Recipes to Try This Summer

Memorial Day means the start of summer is just around the corner. We can't wait to fire up our BBQs, throw on our swim suits, and show off our killer abs at the beach. (If you're not bikini-season ready, try our beach body workout.)

These five healthy recipes are perfect for the start of summer and your Memorial Day weekend.

Summer Coleslaw



Ingredients: small head cabbage, carrots, snow peas, radishes, scallions, hazelnuts, parsley, poppy seeds, lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil.

Calories: 185, Fiber: 6g

Try this recipe: Summer Coleslaw

Bean and Corn Salsa



Ingredients: tomato, sweet onion, tomatillos, black beans, corn kernels, parsley, lime juice, salt, black pepper, hot sauce.

Calories: 15, Fat: 0.2g

Try this recipe: Bean and Corn Salsa

Lemon-Olive Grilled Chicken

Photo: Yunhee Kim

Ingredients: Chicken breast halves, lemons, honey mustard, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, whole-wheat couscous, pimiento-stuffed olives, kalamata olives, basil, olive oil, pepper.

Calories: 318, Fiber: 4g

Try this recipe: Lemon-Olive Grilled Chicken

Caramelized Onion-Veggie Burger

Photo: Quentin Bacon

Ingredients: garlic, cremini mushrooms, fresh thyme leaves, olive oil, onion, lentils (canned), breadcrumbs, egg, salt, yellow cornmeal, goat cheese, whole-grain buns, tomato, fresh basil leaves.

Calories: 337, Fiber: 6g

Try this recipe: Caramelized Onion-Veggie Burger

Black and Blue Berries in Ginger Syrup



Photo: Yunhee Kim

Ingredients: water, blackberries, granulated sugar, fresh ginger, lime zest, lime juice, blueberries, lemon sorbet (optional)

Calories: 146, Fiber: 6g

Try this recipe: Black and Blue Berries in Ginger Syrup

Read more: