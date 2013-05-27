5 Tasty Recipes to Try This Summer

Memorial Day means the start of summer is just around the corner. We can't wait to fire up our BBQs, throw on our swim suits, and show off our killer abs at the beach. (If you're not bikini-season ready, try our beach body workout.)
These five healthy recipes are perfect for the start of summer and your Memorial Day weekend.
Summer Coleslaw
Ingredients: small head cabbage, carrots, snow peas, radishes, scallions, hazelnuts, parsley, poppy seeds, lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil.
Calories: 185, Fiber: 6g
Bean and Corn Salsa
Ingredients: tomato, sweet onion, tomatillos, black beans, corn kernels, parsley, lime juice, salt, black pepper, hot sauce.
Calories: 15, Fat: 0.2g
Lemon-Olive Grilled Chicken
Photo: Yunhee Kim
Ingredients: Chicken breast halves, lemons, honey mustard, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, whole-wheat couscous, pimiento-stuffed olives, kalamata olives, basil, olive oil, pepper.
Calories: 318, Fiber: 4g
Caramelized Onion-Veggie Burger
Photo: Quentin Bacon
Ingredients: garlic, cremini mushrooms, fresh thyme leaves, olive oil, onion, lentils (canned), breadcrumbs, egg, salt, yellow cornmeal, goat cheese, whole-grain buns, tomato, fresh basil leaves.
Calories: 337, Fiber: 6g
Black and Blue Berries in Ginger Syrup
Photo: Yunhee Kim
Ingredients: water, blackberries, granulated sugar, fresh ginger, lime zest, lime juice, blueberries, lemon sorbet (optional)
Calories: 146, Fiber: 6g
