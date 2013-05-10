5 Shrimp Recipes for National Shrimp Day

Happy National Shrimp Day! What better time of year to celebrate this tasty crustacean? The weather is warm enough for shrimp on the grill, in a picnic salad, or as a party appetizer.

Don’t let the small size fool you, this seafood really pulls its weight in the nutrition department, packing 50% of your daily protein, as well as iron and omega-3s. It's also relatively low in fat and calories.

Shrimp cook in a flash and can be easily incorporated into dishes from a variety of global cuisines. So forget the shrimp cocktail and try one of these internationally inspired recipes today!

Grilled-Shrimp Souvlaki



Shrimp and Mango Summer Rolls with Sweet and Spicy Dipping Sauce



Shrimp Roll



Chopped Taco Salad with Shrimp



Shrimp and Snow Pea Stir-Fry



