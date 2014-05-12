5 Salsa Recipes That Put Store-Bought to Shame

There are few joys in life that compare to a jar of homemade salsa. Sure, the sound of your children's laughter comes pretty close, but it's not like you can top a tortilla chip with it.

Maybe salsa is so exciting because it's versatile: You can make one out of almost anything, to top almost anything. As long as you've got a cutting board and a few key ingredients lying around, you can throw together a roasted corn salsa from a leftover ear of corn, or make a cool, crunchy salsa from a rapidly ripening cucumber. Or, if you're not feeling super adventurous, you can always blend up a traditional restaurant-style salsa for taco night.

Whichever way you go, a fresh homemade salsa is sure to put a smile on anyone's face, adults and children alike. But again, don't stress too much over your kids. Their smiling faces are nice and all, but it's not like you can spoon those over a burrito.

Summer Pico de Gallo

Pico de gallo is pretty good as-is, but it's predictable. Shake things up with a summer pico recipe from Angie at Little Inspiration, complete with oranges, pineapple and daikon in place of those typical tomatoes.

Tipsy Weekend Salsa Borracha

(Scarletta Bakes)

Salsa borracha (literally "drunk" salsa) is made with tequila, but it's not going to get anyone tipsy. Most recipes — like this smoky, spicy recipe from Meagan at Scarletta Bakes — are brought to a boil before serving, which cooks off the alcohol so only the tequila's flavor remains.

Grilled Avocado and Peach Salsa

(Savory Simple)

"If you’ve never grilled an avocado before, I highly recommend it," writes Jennifer at Savory Simple. While you're at it, she also suggests charring a few peaches for her smoky and sweet salsa recipe, which is likely to go well with anything else you happen to be grilling.

Roasted Corn Salsa

(La Buena Vida)

Nicole at La Buena Vida suggests making her roasted corn salsa recipe as a topping for fish, meat or eggs, but we're be lying if said we didn't want to pair them with those contrasting blue tortilla chips she's got pictured above. After all, we eat with our eyes first.

Quick and Easy Blender Salsa

(Mountain Mama Cooks)

Sick and tired of not being able to find restaurant-style salsa in the store? Make your own with this salsa recipe from Kelley at Mountain Mama Cooks. "It literally comes together in under 5 minutes," she says.



This article originally appeared on Fox News Magazine