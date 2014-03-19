5 Ridiculously Spicy Meals You Have to Sign a Waiver to Eat

You’re used to signing a check after a meal — but what about a waiver before?

Chefs are kicking up the spice level in everything from wings to burgers to pizza, to the point where you have to sign a release saying you won’t hold the restaurant responsible for anything that happens after your meal.

What could happen? British burger joint Burger Off is serving a new patty that’s so spicy, it has already put five people in the hospital, reports The Daily Mail. Topped with a sauce based on a Piri Piri chili concentrate that ranks 9.2 million on the Scoville scale of spiciness, the XXX Hot Chilli Burger is only available to adults over 18 who sign the restaurant’s waiver.

Just the thought is making our eyes water. There’s spicy, and then there’s blindingly hot (not to mention, anaphylactic shock!).

Ready for the challenge? These U.S. restaurants offer equally hot claims to fame. Just don’t blame us if you end up begging for mercy — or writhing on the pavement.

XXX Wings at Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap, Chicago

A layering of Trinidad scorpion pepper (the hottest pepper in the world!) into the signature sauce makes these wings downright obscene. While it’s nearly 300 times hotter than a jalapeño, the scorpion is also quite flavorful (if you’re conscious enough to notice it). It pairs with spicy brethren the ghost pepper and habañero to make a basket of wings that aren’t for chickens. Jake’s requires a waiver, but survivors are rewarded with a spot on Jake’s Wall of Flame, plus post-wing cooling options like ice cream, bread, sour cream and milk.

P’hall at Brick Lane Curry, New York City

Even the makers of this pungent blend describe the dish as “an excruciatingly hot curry, more pain and sweat than flavor.” Those who dare (usually on a dare, fittingly) must state a verbal disclaimer not holding the restaurant liable for any “physical or emotional damage after eating the curry.” So you might need therapy. The upside: If you conquer the curry and finish the whole thing, you’ll get a proud spot on their P’hall of Fame.

Habañero Pizza at Flying Pie, Boise, ID

Offered only in August when the peppers are at their hottest and most flavorful, the habañero pizza requires separate kitchen utensils to make sure a potent pepper doesn’t hop onto an ordinary marinara slice. For those who want to take their pizza to go – or even leftovers – Flying Pie requires a release waiver. Though they really encourage dining in, “where we can ensure your safe return to life as you usually experience it.” Let the pizza-buyer beware.

The 4 Horsemen at Chunky’s Burgers, San Antonio, TX

Apocalypse now: This time, in the form of a burger with fresh jalapeño and Serrano peppers, habañero sauce and ghost peppers. Chunky’s website warns it’s “not for the faint of heart,” and daring diners must sign a liability waiver. Once again, cleaning your plate in less than 25 minutes yields big bragging rights, with your picture on the Wall of Fame.

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE Great Ideas.