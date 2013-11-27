5 Recipes for Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Cheesecake, and More

Ready to start baking? We thought so. This Thanksgiving just make sure you sneak a pumpkin dessert in there somewhere. (That's not too tough, is it?)

Pumpkin is a superfood loaded with fiber, potassium, antioxidants, and disease-fighting vitamins. Mix in a little fat-burning cinnamon, soothing ginger, and nutmeg, and you're ready to make a healthy autumn dessert.

Celebrate the season with these 5 delicious pumpkin recipes, from pies to cakes to puddings and more.

Pumpkin and Carmelized-Pecan Pie



Add some crunch (and protein) to a classic pumpkin pie by adding caramelized pecans. Yum!

Ingredients: Sugar, pecans, unsalted butter, whole-wheat piecrust, pumpkin puree, whipping cream, brown sugar, egg, vanilla extract, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, salt.

Calories: 322. Fat: 22 grams. Fiber: 3 grams.

Try this recipe: Pumpkin and Carmelized-Pecan Pie

Pumpkin Cheesecake with Glazed Hazelnuts



We love the creamy texture of cheesecake, especially with the added flavor of pumpkin pie!

Ingredients: Graham Cracker Crumbs, granulated sugar, butter, cooking spray, Neufchatel cheese, fat-free cream cheese, granulated sugar, all-purpose flour, vanilla extract, pumpkin-pie spice, salt, coriander, cardamom, eggs, pumpkin, brown sugar, butter, hazelnuts.

Calories: 334. Fat: 17 grams. Fiber: 2 grams.

Try this recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake with Glazed Hazelnuts

Pumpkin Pie Cake



Need a little more fluffy texture to your pumpkin pie? Make it a cake with this simple recipe.

Ingredients: All-purpose flour, cooking spray, granulated sugar, brown sugar, canola oil, egg substitute, eggs, unsweetened pumpkin, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin-pie spice, salt, butter, less-fat cream cheese, powdered sugar, orange juice, pecans.

Calories: 318. Fat: 10.6 grams. Fiber: 1.4 grams.

Try this recipe: Pumpkin Pie Cake

Pumpkin-Pie Pudding



This recipe is a light alternative to a slice of pumpkin pie, with the same pumpkin-pie flavor. Bonus: You can use it as a dip with whole-wheat crackers.

Ingredients: 2% milk, dark brown sugar, cornstarch, eggs, pumpkin, salt, pumpkin-pie spice.

Calories: 168. Fat: 3. Fiber: 1 gram.

Try this recipe: Pumpkin-Pie Pudding

Healthier Pumpkin Pie



Unlike your traditional, flour-based crust, this recipe calls in graham cracker crumbs to get the job done. To make it even healthier, use whole-wheat graham crackers.

Ingredients: Graham Cracker Crumbs, sugar, vegetable oil, pumpkin, coconut milk, eggs, light brown sugar, salt, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, optional whipped cream.

Calories: 276. Fat: 12 grams. Fiber: 4 grams.

Try this recipe: Healthier Pumpkin Pie