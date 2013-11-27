5 Recipes for Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Cheesecake, and More

Ready to start baking? We thought so. This Thanksgiving just make sure you sneak a pumpkin dessert in their somewhere.
Ready to start baking? We thought so. This Thanksgiving just make sure you sneak a pumpkin dessert in there somewhere. (That's not too tough, is it?)
Pumpkin is a superfood loaded with fiber, potassium, antioxidants, and disease-fighting vitamins. Mix in a little fat-burning cinnamon, soothing ginger, and nutmeg, and you're ready to make a healthy autumn dessert.
Celebrate the season with these 5 delicious pumpkin recipes, from pies to cakes to puddings and more.
Pumpkin and Carmelized-Pecan Pie
Add some crunch (and protein) to a classic pumpkin pie by adding caramelized pecans. Yum!
Ingredients: Sugar, pecans, unsalted butter, whole-wheat piecrust, pumpkin puree, whipping cream, brown sugar, egg, vanilla extract, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, salt.
Calories: 322. Fat: 22 grams. Fiber: 3 grams.
Try this recipe: Pumpkin and Carmelized-Pecan Pie
Pumpkin Cheesecake with Glazed Hazelnuts
We love the creamy texture of cheesecake, especially with the added flavor of pumpkin pie!
Ingredients: Graham Cracker Crumbs, granulated sugar, butter, cooking spray, Neufchatel cheese, fat-free cream cheese, granulated sugar, all-purpose flour, vanilla extract, pumpkin-pie spice, salt, coriander, cardamom, eggs, pumpkin, brown sugar, butter, hazelnuts.
Calories: 334. Fat: 17 grams. Fiber: 2 grams.
Try this recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake with Glazed Hazelnuts
Pumpkin Pie Cake
Need a little more fluffy texture to your pumpkin pie? Make it a cake with this simple recipe.
Ingredients: All-purpose flour, cooking spray, granulated sugar, brown sugar, canola oil, egg substitute, eggs, unsweetened pumpkin, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin-pie spice, salt, butter, less-fat cream cheese, powdered sugar, orange juice, pecans.
Calories: 318. Fat: 10.6 grams. Fiber: 1.4 grams.
Try this recipe: Pumpkin Pie Cake
Pumpkin-Pie Pudding
This recipe is a light alternative to a slice of pumpkin pie, with the same pumpkin-pie flavor. Bonus: You can use it as a dip with whole-wheat crackers.
Ingredients: 2% milk, dark brown sugar, cornstarch, eggs, pumpkin, salt, pumpkin-pie spice.
Calories: 168. Fat: 3. Fiber: 1 gram.
Try this recipe: Pumpkin-Pie Pudding
Healthier Pumpkin Pie
Unlike your traditional, flour-based crust, this recipe calls in graham cracker crumbs to get the job done. To make it even healthier, use whole-wheat graham crackers.
Ingredients: Graham Cracker Crumbs, sugar, vegetable oil, pumpkin, coconut milk, eggs, light brown sugar, salt, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, optional whipped cream.
Calories: 276. Fat: 12 grams. Fiber: 4 grams.
Try this recipe: Healthier Pumpkin Pie