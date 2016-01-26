5 Protein-Rich Breakfasts For People Who Hate Eggs

Protein: it'sÂ the secret weapon thatÂ gives your breakfast staying power, and helps keep you energized all morning long. For most people, eggs are their go-to source.Â But what if you don't like eggs, or you're allergic? Or you just can't stare another kale omeletÂ in the face? Fortunately, there are plenty of other easy, tastyÂ ways to get your protein fix in the A.M. Here, a few ideas that don't involve any yolks or whites.

RELATED: 8 Easy Ways to Kick-Start Your Metabolism

Quinoa

Replace your morning oats with quinoa in a bowl. One cup cooked is loaded with 8 grams of filling proteinÂ (compared to about 6 grams in anÂ egg)Â and 5 grams of belly-slimming fiber. We love this recipe for maple-syrup sweetened quinoa, made with slivered almonds, dried apricots, ricotta, orange zest, and cinnamon.

Chia

Pudding for breakfast? Why not, when it has 11 grams of protein (and 19 grams of fiber), and tastes like a cold version of a chai latte? WatchÂ the video below to learn how to make our simple, no-cook recipe.

â¨

Yogurt parfait

Combine protein-rich yogurt with fruit and either nuts or low-sugar granola (packaged, or DIY), and youâve got one satisfying breakfast. (We recommendÂ this recipe, which wasÂ 12 grams of protein and is loaded with super foodsâincluding dark chocolate!)

Smoothies

In general, you can protein-up your morning smoothie by tossing in nut butter (or try tahini for something different), hempÂ and other seeds, or yogurt. If you like to use protein powder, Healthâs resident RD,Â Cynthia Sass,Â recommends unsweetened pea protein powder. Check out ourÂ foolproof formulaÂ for whipping up delicious, good-for-you blends. Or try one of our favorite recipes from Joy the Baker: With peanut butter, flax seeds, and almond milk, it's aÂ delicious glassfulÂ of Iâm-good-til-lunch.

RELATED:Â The 20 Best Foods to Eat for Breakfast

Leftovers

There's no rule that breakfast can't beÂ fish, chicken or steak (or any other protein) left over from dinner the night before. Warm it up and enjoy it with some vegetables, or fold it into a whole-grain wrap and take it on the go.