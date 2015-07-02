5 Guilt-Free (and Good-For-You!) Boozy Frozen Drinks

As the holiday weekend approaches and temperatures rise, are you looking forward to enjoying a frozen cocktail? Read on for smoothie recipes that taste just like your favorite frosty libations, but are even better for you, since they're made withoutÂ sugary drink mixes. Bonus: We show you how to take them up a notch by spiking them with booze (just a little bit won't hurt!).

Banana Daiquiri

Serves: 2

2 large ripe bananas, sliced and frozen

Juice of 1/2 lime

1 cup coconut cream (look for a brand with few or no stabilizers, like Native Forest)

Pinch of salt

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender until smooth. Add water a little at a time if needed to reach desired consistency. Serve immediately.

Spike it: Add 1 oz. of dark rum per smoothie before blending

Strawberry Margarita

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 2

12 oz. frozen strawberries

Juice of 1 1/2 limes

2 Tbsp. raw honey

Pinch of salt

Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender until smooth. Add water a little at a time if needed to reach desired consistency. Serve immediately.

Spike it: Add 1 oz. tequila per smoothie before blending

Pina Colada

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 1

1 Â¼ cups fresh pineapple chunks

1/3 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1/4 cup coconut cream

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

Â½ tsp. vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

1 cup ice cubes

Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender until smooth. Add water a little at a time if needed to reach desired consistency. Serve immediately.

Spike it: Add 1 oz. light or dark rum before blending

Melon Ball

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 1

1 cup cantaloupe or honeydew chunks (or a combination)

Â¼ large Persian cucumber, cut into chunks (a heaping Â½ cup)

2 Tbsp. coconut water

1 tsp. fresh mint leaves

1 Tbsp. raw honey

Pinch of salt

1 cup ice cubes

Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender until smooth. Serve immediately.

Spike it: Add 1 oz. light rum or melon liqueur before blending

Frozen Mudslide

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 2

Â½ cup raw cashews, soaked overnight in cold water

2 ripe bananas, sliced and frozen

2 Tbsp. raw cacao

3 Tbsp. maple syrup

Â½ cup cold coffee

Pinch of salt

Drain cashews and rinse with cool water. Place in a high-speed blender; cover with fresh cold water. Blend until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and blend.

Spike it: Add 1 oz. Baileyâs Irish Cream or Kahlua to each smoothie before blending

