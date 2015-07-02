5 Guilt-Free (and Good-For-You!) Boozy Frozen Drinks

Beth Lipton

Read on for smoothie recipes that taste just like your favorite frosty libations, but are even better for you, since they're made without sugary drink mixes.

July 02, 2015

As the holiday weekend approaches and temperatures rise, are you looking forward to enjoying a frozen cocktail? Read on for smoothie recipes that taste just like your favorite frosty libations, but are even better for you, since they're made withoutÂ sugary drink mixes. Bonus: We show you how to take them up a notch by spiking them with booze (just a little bit won't hurt!).

Banana Daiquiri

Serves: 2

2 large ripe bananas, sliced and frozen
Juice of 1/2 lime
1 cup coconut cream (look for a brand with few or no stabilizers, like Native Forest)
Pinch of salt
2 Tbsp. maple syrup
1 tsp. vanilla extract

Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender until smooth. Add water a little at a time if needed to reach desired consistency. Serve immediately.

Spike it: Add 1 oz. of dark rum per smoothie before blending

Strawberry Margarita

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 2

12 oz. frozen strawberries
Juice of 1 1/2 limes
2 Tbsp. raw honey
Pinch of salt

Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender until smooth. Add water a little at a time if needed to reach desired consistency. Serve immediately.

Spike it: Add 1 oz. tequila per smoothie before blending

Pina Colada

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 1

1 Â¼ cups fresh pineapple chunks
1/3 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
1/4 cup coconut cream
1 Tbsp. maple syrup
Â½ tsp. vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
1 cup ice cubes

Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender until smooth. Add water a little at a time if needed to reach desired consistency. Serve immediately.

Spike it: Add 1 oz. light or dark rum before blending

Melon Ball

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 1

1 cup cantaloupe or honeydew chunks (or a combination)
Â¼ large Persian cucumber, cut into chunks (a heaping Â½ cup)
2 Tbsp. coconut water
1 tsp. fresh mint leaves
1 Tbsp. raw honey
Pinch of salt
1 cup ice cubes

Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender until smooth. Serve immediately.

Spike it: Add 1 oz. light rum or melon liqueur before blending

Frozen Mudslide

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 2

Â½ cup raw cashews, soaked overnight in cold water
2 ripe bananas, sliced and frozen
2 Tbsp. raw cacao
3 Tbsp. maple syrup
Â½ cup cold coffee
Pinch of salt

Drain cashews and rinse with cool water. Place in a high-speed blender; cover with fresh cold water. Blend until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and blend.

Spike it: Add 1 oz. Baileyâs Irish Cream or Kahlua to each smoothie before blending

