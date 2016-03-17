5 Delicious Ways to Upgrade Your Scrambled Eggs

Think beyond basic scrambled: try these delicious variations for simply better breakfasts.

For each recipe below, beat 2 large eggs with a whisk just until well combined. For best results, cook them low and slow. Warm a nonstick skillet over low heat. Melt 1 Tbsp. butter or heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in the pan. In some recipes, you’ll cook the add-ins first; others call for adding the eggs first. Either way, once everything is in the pan, cook, stirring occasionally, until the eggs reach desired doneness. It can take several minutes, but the resulting silky texture makes it worth the wait. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

"Bagel" eggs

While eggs cook, add 1/2 to 1 oz. chopped smoked salmon and 1 Tbsp. each cream cheese and chives.

The Greek

Sauté 1/2 cup chopped spinach for 1 minute, then add eggs, 1/2 oz. crumbled feta and 1 Tbsp. fresh oregano.

"Pizza" eggs

While eggs cook, add 1 Tbsp. chopped sun-dried tomatoes and 2 Tbsp. shredded mozzarella. Top with 1 Tbsp. sliced fresh basil.

Migas

Sauté 1 chopped scallion and 1 torn corn tortilla, then add eggs and 1 1/2 Tbsp. drained salsa. Cook, then sprinkle with cilantro.

Egg foo young

Sauté 1/2 cup sliced mushrooms, 1 chopped scallion cup bean sprouts and ½ tsp. each minced ginger and garlic for 5 minutes; add eggs. Cook, then drizzle with 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil.