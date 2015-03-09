5 Delicious Snacks You Haven't Tried

Do you love a good snack? If so, you're not alone: 41% of Americans snack twice a day, according to research from The Hartman Group. I'll take any excuse to eat; plus, snacks are a great way to get in some good nutrition to keep my energy up throughout the day. If you're tired of the same old between-meal bites, here are some fun ideas to quell your hunger and satisfy your cravings.

Indian guacamole

Give avocado a whole new flavor. Mash one up and mix in chopped cilantro, a splash of lime juice, a bit of chopped fresh ginger, a sprinkle of curry powder, a tablespoon or two of minced seeded jalapeno (if you like spice) and a dash of salt. Pour in a dollop of yogurt if it's too dry. It's tasty on whole-grain crackers or sliced vegetables.

Upgraded nachos

I'll take 4 or 5 healthier tortilla chips (I like Food Should Taste Good Sweet Potato or Blue Corn tortilla chips), sprinkle with a couple tablespoons of grated sharp Cheddar and bake in the toaster oven until the cheese melts. I dip these into a tablespoon or two each of salsa and guacamole (or just toss on a couple slices of avocado if there's no guac).

Raw 'brownie' bites

I keep a batch of these in the freezer they're a perfect on-the-go snack. Soak a cup of pitted dried dates in boiling water for 5 minutes then drain, saving the water. Whirl the dates in a food processor with 1 cup nuts (raw or roasted unsalted cashews, almonds, pecans, pistachios, or a combo) and pulse until a paste forms. Add a couple tablespoons of raw cacao, a generous pinch of salt, and a little honey or maple syrup and pulse again. Then I play with the taste, putting in more cacao (even a few chocolate chips), vanilla extract or some of the date-soaked water if it needs more moisture. Then I scoop it into little balls and freeze. Even my daughter, who won't touch any kind of nuts or even peanut butter, loves these.

Chocolate yogurt

While we're talking chocolate, try this: Whisk a tablespoon or two of raw cacao or unsweetened cocoa into plain yogurt (I always do full fat), along with a bit of maple syrup. Then, dip in a few strawberries or raspberries, or some sliced banana.

Hemp on a log

I love peanut butter, and I love celery but not together. So instead of the classic ants on a log (celery smeared with peanut butter and topped with raisins), I spread cream cheese onto celery ribs and sprinkle with hemp seeds and a touch of coarse sea salt. Creamy plus crunchy plus a little nutty from the hemp seeds quick, easy, delicious, and so satisfying.

