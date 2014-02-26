5 Delicious Pistachio Recipes

Happy National Pistachio Day! Celebrate this awesome nut by enjoying it as a snack or as an ingredient in one of these five recipes.
Happy National Pistachio Day! Delicious pistachios are one of the lowest calorie nuts—you can munch on a whopping 49 of these green gems for just 162 calories.
Pistachios also contain essential vitamins and minerals such as potassium and vitamin K, which support bone health, and powerful antioxidants such as lutein, which supports healthy skin and vision.
Why not celebrate the amazing pistachio today? Enjoy the nuts either as a snack or as an ingredient in one of these five delicious recipes:
Winter Salad with Pomegranate, Clementine, and Goat Cheese
Ingredients: Clementines or navel oranges, champagne vinegar, honey, extra-virgin olive oil, winter salad greens, pomegranate seeds, pistachios, goat cheese
Calories: 209
Try this Recipe: Winter Salad with Pomegranate, Clementine, and Goat Cheese
Red and Black Fruit Salad
Ingredients: Red plums, raspberries, blueberries, sugar, fresh orange juice, cinnamon, unsalted pistachios, mint
Calories: 90
Try this recipe: Red and Black Fruit Salad
Tropical Trail Mix
Ingredients: Honey, canola oil, ground allspice, ground ginger, raw almonds, raw cashews, raw pistachios, unsweetened coconut flakes, dried pineapple, dried papaya
Calories: 162
Try this recipe: Tropical Trail Mix
Cardamom-Pistachio Biscotti
Ingredients: Whole-wheat pastry flour, all-purpose flour, baking soda, ground cardamom, salt, eggs, sugar, roasted unsalted pistachios
Calories: 23
Try this recipe: Cardamom-Pistachio Biscotti
Fruit and Nut Bark
Ingredients: Dried cherries, unsalted pistachios, crystallized ginger, dark chocolate
Calories: 189
Try this recipe: Fruit and Nut Bark