5 Delicious Banana-Free Smoothie Recipes

Beth Lipton

No banana on hand? No problem.

June 15, 2015

Bananas are ubiquitous in smoothie recipes, but don't go bananas if you're allergic to the tropical fruits, donât like them, or just donât have any on hand: You don't have miss out on good-for-you shakes. Just blend up one of these 'nana-free treats and sip away.

A few notes:

  • For all of these recipes, combine the ingredients in a blenderâpreferably high-speed, like the Vitamix ($382, amazon.com)âand blend until smooth. If the smoothie is too thick, add water a bit at a time until it's the consistency you like.

  • We gave suggested serving sizes, but remember that smoothie calories add up. Have a larger serving if the smoothie is a meal. If it's a snack, pour it into a smaller cup and sip slowly.

  • Don't leave out the pinch of salt. Your smoothie won't be salty, but it will have a brighter flavor.

  • If you're going to use almond milk, beware of packaged brands with fillers and sweeteners. One way to avoid all that is to make your own; it's super-easy to DIY.

Strawberry Basil Smoothie

Serves: 1

1 cup milk (dairy, almond, rice, coconut) or plain yogurt

1 cup frozen strawberries

1/2 cup frozen spinach

Â¼ cup fresh basil leaves

2 Tbsp. hemp seeds or almond butter

1 Tbsp. honey

Â½ tsp. vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Peachy-Green Smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 1

1 cup milk (dairy, almond, rice, coconut) or plain yogurt

1 1/2 cups frozen peach slices

1/2 cup frozen spinach

2 Tbsp. flax-chia or flax-hemp blend (such as Carrington Farms, $6.50 for 12 oz., amazon.com)

1 tsp. greens powder, optional (I like Sunfood Sun Is Shining, $40 for 8 oz., amazon.com)

1 Tbsp. pure maple syrup or honey

Â¼ tsp. ground ginger, optional

Pinch of salt

Mighty Mango-Coconut Smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 1

1 1/4 cups frozen mango chunks

1/2 cup frozen spinach

1 cup full-fat coconut milk

2 Tbsp. hemp or chia seeds, or flax-chia or flax-hemp blend

1 Tbsp. maple syrup or honey

Pinch of salt

Fudgesicle Smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 2

1 cup milk (preferably coconut, but dairy or almond will work. Rice is too thin)

1/3 cup raw cacao powder (such as JoyFuel, $18 for 1 lb., amazon.com)

Â½ cup frozen spinach

Â½ avocado, peeled and pitted

3 Tbsp. maple syrup or honey

pinch of salt

1 cup ice cubes

AB&J Smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

Serves: 2

1 cup milk (dairy, almond, rice, coconut) or plain yogurt

1/2 cup frozen spinach

1 cup frozen mixed berries

Â¼ cup almond butter

Â¼ cup oats

1 Tbsp. honey or maple syrup

Pinch of salt

