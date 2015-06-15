5 Delicious Banana-Free Smoothie Recipes

No banana on hand? No problem.
Bananas are ubiquitous in smoothie recipes, but don't go bananas if you're allergic to the tropical fruits, donât like them, or just donât have any on hand: You don't have miss out on good-for-you shakes. Just blend up one of these 'nana-free treats and sip away.
A few notes:
- For all of these recipes, combine the ingredients in a blenderâpreferably high-speed, like the Vitamix ($382, amazon.com)âand blend until smooth. If the smoothie is too thick, add water a bit at a time until it's the consistency you like.
- We gave suggested serving sizes, but remember that smoothie calories add up. Have a larger serving if the smoothie is a meal. If it's a snack, pour it into a smaller cup and sip slowly.
- Don't leave out the pinch of salt. Your smoothie won't be salty, but it will have a brighter flavor.
- If you're going to use almond milk, beware of packaged brands with fillers and sweeteners. One way to avoid all that is to make your own; it's super-easy to DIY.
Strawberry Basil Smoothie
Serves: 1
1 cup milk (dairy, almond, rice, coconut) or plain yogurt
1 cup frozen strawberries
1/2 cup frozen spinach
Â¼ cup fresh basil leaves
2 Tbsp. hemp seeds or almond butter
1 Tbsp. honey
Â½ tsp. vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
Peachy-Green Smoothie
Photo: Beth Lipton
Serves: 1
1 cup milk (dairy, almond, rice, coconut) or plain yogurt
1 1/2 cups frozen peach slices
1/2 cup frozen spinach
2 Tbsp. flax-chia or flax-hemp blend (such as Carrington Farms, $6.50 for 12 oz., amazon.com)
1 tsp. greens powder, optional (I like Sunfood Sun Is Shining, $40 for 8 oz., amazon.com)
1 Tbsp. pure maple syrup or honey
Â¼ tsp. ground ginger, optional
Pinch of salt
Mighty Mango-Coconut Smoothie
Photo: Beth Lipton
Serves: 1
1 1/4 cups frozen mango chunks
1/2 cup frozen spinach
1 cup full-fat coconut milk
2 Tbsp. hemp or chia seeds, or flax-chia or flax-hemp blend
1 Tbsp. maple syrup or honey
Pinch of salt
Fudgesicle Smoothie
Photo: Beth Lipton
Serves: 2
1 cup milk (preferably coconut, but dairy or almond will work. Rice is too thin)
1/3 cup raw cacao powder (such as JoyFuel, $18 for 1 lb., amazon.com)
Â½ cup frozen spinach
Â½ avocado, peeled and pitted
3 Tbsp. maple syrup or honey
pinch of salt
1 cup ice cubes
AB&J Smoothie
Photo: Beth Lipton
Serves: 2
1 cup milk (dairy, almond, rice, coconut) or plain yogurt
1/2 cup frozen spinach
1 cup frozen mixed berries
Â¼ cup almond butter
Â¼ cup oats
1 Tbsp. honey or maple syrup
Pinch of salt