5 Crazy Good Peanut Butter Recipes

Happy National Peanut Butter Day—an observance day we can really dip our spoon into!

Peanut butter has evolved over the years from traditional creamy or crunchy options to drool-worthy varieties, including all-natural recipes and other nut butters like almond or cashew.

And you can indulge without feeling guilty! Peanut butter is packed with filling protein, heart-healthy fats, and it might even help save your memory. Add it to desserts, find it in your favorite snack bar (we love KIND's Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter), or simply spread it on a celery stick.

Celebrate with these 5 super tasty peanut butter recipes:

Chocolate Peanut Butter Energy Bars



Ingredients: whole-wheat flour, baking soda, ground cinnamon, light brown sugar, creamy or chunky peanut butter, eggs, canola oil, vanilla extract, barley flakes or rolled oats, cranberries, dry-roasted peanuts, semisweet chocolate chips.

Calories per serving: 176.

Try this recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Energy Bars

Warm Peanut and Sesame Noodles



Ingredients: garlic cloves, canola oil, soy sauce, dark sesame oil, honey, rice wine vinegar, creamy peanut butter, whole-wheat spaghetti, scallions, crushed red pepper.

Calories per serving: 297

Try this recipe: Warm Peanut and Sesame Noodles

Peanut-Butter-Cup Smoothie



Ingredients: ripe banana, chocolate low-fat milk, natural peanut butter, vanilla low-fat yogurt

Calories per serving: 201

Try this recipe: Peanut-Butter-Cup Smoothie

Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce



Ingredients: boneless chicken breast tenders, lime juice, low-sodium soy sauce, curry powder, creamy peanut butter, ginger, Sriracha, cilantro

Calories per serving: 58

Try this recipe: Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

PB&B Pancakes



Ingredients: all-purpose flour, baking soda, salt, buttermilk, eggs, butter, peanut butter, bananas, lingonberry jam, maple syrup

Calories per serving: 368

Try this recipe: PB&B Pancakes