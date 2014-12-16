4 Surprisingly Light Cake Recipes
Home
Food
Start Your Year Off Light
4 Surprisingly Light Cake Recipes
Health.com
December 16, 2014
1 of 4
Andrew McCaul
Take the cake
We lightened up your favorites—like this
Deep Dark Chocolate Layer Cake
with fluffy, delicious vanilla frosting—for all your celebrations.
Deep Dark Chocolate Layer Cake
Cake ingredients:
cooking spray, all-purpose flour, sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, baking soda, salt, brewed coffee, canola oil, egg whites, apple cider vinegar, vanilla extract
Frosting ingredients:
egg whites, sugar, cream of tartar, salt, vanilla extract
Calories:
352
Try this recipe:
Deep Dark Chocolate Layer Cake
Advertisement
2 of 4
Andrew McCaul
Coconut dream
Toasted coconut tops off the creamy, luscious frosting on our
Toasted-Coconut Layer Cake
. The secret to its super-rich texture: coconut milk.
Toasted-Coconut Layer Cake
Cake ingredients:
cooking spray, sugar, dried coconut, unsalted butter, eggs, cake flour, baking powder, salt, unsweetened coconut milk, vanilla extract
Frosting ingredients:
dried coconut, egg whites, sugar, cream of tartar, salt, vanilla extract
Calories:
378
Try this recipe:
Toasted-Coconut Layer Cake
3 of 4
Andrew McCaul
Almond joy
Enjoy our
Amaretto Cheesecake with Almond Brittle
, and get 9 grams of protein from your dessert course.
Amaretto Cheesecake with Almond Brittle
Cake ingredients:
cooking spray, sliced almonds, all-purpose flour, sugar, unsalted butter, cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, amaretto, vanilla extract, eggs
Brittle ingredients:
sliced almonds, sugar, water, salt
Calories:
334
Try this recipe:
Amaretto Cheesecake with Almond Brittle
Advertisement
4 of 4
Andrew McCaul
Lovely layers
Want a showstopping and skinny dessert? Our
Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Vanilla Ice Cream Cake
—made with light ice cream—will wow guests.
Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Vanilla Ice Cream Cake
Ingredients:
hazelnuts, bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, half-and-half, brown sugar, salt, vanilla extract, chocolate ice cream, vanilla ice cream
Calories:
271
Try this recipe:
Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Vanilla Ice Cream Cake
Read More
