4 Healthy Breakfast Choices at Starbucks

StarbucksÂ isÂ now the third-largest quick-service restaurantÂ chain in the United States, so chances are you've at least stopped in to order a coffeeâbutÂ is there anything worth grabbing for breakfast to go with your brew? âThere are a lot of options here, thatâs for sure,â saysÂ Roberta Duyff, RD, author of the American Dietetic Association Complete Food and Nutrition Guide ($21, amazon.com).

Starbucks has several menu items that are low in saturated fat, high in fiber and protein, and packed with whole grains. But you'll want to walk past the bakery section:Â âThose bakery items are OK as once-in-a-while treats, but they wonât deliver a whole lot of nutrition for the calorie count, and wonât sustain you for the morning,â Duyff says.

Here areÂ Duyffâs top picks:

Starbucks' take on this breakfast classic gives youÂ whole grains and 4 grams of fiberÂ without loading up the sodium and sugar. Even if you add the dried fruit and brown sugar, itâs still a good choice for breakfast. Itâs a little light on protein with just 5 grams, so have some yogurt with it, or be sure to get some protein in your next snack or meal.

Even with a touch of agave for sweetness, this fruity oatmeal is a good selection. It sets you upÂ with 5 grams of fiber 10% of your daily iron needs. Add the fruit, nut, and seed medley to make it a more satisfying meal; that ups the protein, calories, and fiber a bit. Itâs still a light meal, though, so plan for a healthy snack before lunch.

âThis item has 19 grams of protein, more than I thought it would have,â Duyff says. âThatâs good for satiety.â It also brings 6 grams of fiber and some nutrients: Nearly half of your dayâs vitamin A, plus vitamin C, calcium, and iron. Itâs on the high side for sodium (830 milligrams), so watch what you eat for the rest of the day.

âThese are lunch items, but thereâs no reason you couldnât eat them for breakfast if theyâre available,â Duyff says. The Protein Bistro Box is the most breakfast-friendly box, with a hard-boiled egg, cheese, muesli bread with peanut butter, and fruit. With 13 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, it will keep you satisfied for a while, plus it offers vitamins A and C, calcium, and iron.

