4 Healthy Breakfast Choices at Starbucks

Starbucks is now the third-largest quick-service restaurant chain in the United States, so chances are you've at least stopped in to order a coffee—but is there anything worth grabbing for breakfast to go with your brew? “There are a lot of options here, that’s for sure,” says Roberta Duyff, RD, author of the American Dietetic Association Complete Food and Nutrition Guide ($21, amazon.com).

Starbucks has several menu items that are low in saturated fat, high in fiber and protein, and packed with whole grains. But you'll want to walk past the bakery section: “Those bakery items are OK as once-in-a-while treats, but they won’t deliver a whole lot of nutrition for the calorie count, and won’t sustain you for the morning,” Duyff says.

Here are Duyff’s top picks:

Starbucks' take on this breakfast classic gives you whole grains and 4 grams of fiber without loading up the sodium and sugar. Even if you add the dried fruit and brown sugar, it’s still a good choice for breakfast. It’s a little light on protein with just 5 grams, so have some yogurt with it, or be sure to get some protein in your next snack or meal.

RELATED:Â The Best Foods to Eat for Breakfast

Even with a touch of agave for sweetness, this fruity oatmeal is a good selection. It sets you up with 5 grams of fiber 10% of your daily iron needs. Add the fruit, nut, and seed medley to make it a more satisfying meal; that ups the protein, calories, and fiber a bit. It’s still a light meal, though, so plan for a healthy snack before lunch.

“This item has 19 grams of protein, more than I thought it would have,” Duyff says. “That’s good for satiety.” It also brings 6 grams of fiber and some nutrients: Nearly half of your day’s vitamin A, plus vitamin C, calcium, and iron. It’s on the high side for sodium (830 milligrams), so watch what you eat for the rest of the day.

“These are lunch items, but there’s no reason you couldn’t eat them for breakfast if they’re available,” Duyff says. The Protein Bistro Box is the most breakfast-friendly box, with a hard-boiled egg, cheese, muesli bread with peanut butter, and fruit. With 13 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, it will keep you satisfied for a while, plus it offers vitamins A and C, calcium, and iron.

RELATED: 10 High-Protein Breakfast Recipes