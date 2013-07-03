4 Gorgeous Superfood Smoothies You Have to Try

We absolutely LOVE superfoods here at Health. So when we saw these super-healthy, beautiful smoothies, we just knew we needed to share them.
Not only are they fresh and delicious, they may also help protect against chronic diseases, promote healthy aging, and boost your mood, energy, metabolism, and memoryâand that's just for starters.
The mastermind behind these genius recipes? Julie Morris, author of Superfood Smoothies: 100 Delicious, Energizing & Nutrient-Dense Recipes, available for just $12.
Here are four of our favorites from the new book:
Photo: Reprinted with permission from Superfood Smoothies Â© 2013 by Julie Morris, Sterling Publishing Co., Inc. Photography by Julie Morris
Mango Chili:
Makes 2 16-ounce Servings
2 1â2 cups frozen mango chunks
3 tablespoons hemp seeds
2 tablespoons dried goji berries
1 teaspoon chili powder
11â2 cups apple juice
1 cup water
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
sweetener, to taste (optional)
Blend all the ingredients together until smooth. Taste, and blend in sweetener as desired.
Superfood boost:
Add 1 tablespoon chia seeds for extra fiber.
Photo: Reprinted with permission from Superfood Smoothies Â© 2013 by Julie Morris, Sterling Publishing Co., Inc. Photography by Julie Morris
Mint Chip:
Makes 2 18-ounce servings
2 cups frozen spinach
2 cups frozen bananas
1â4 cup raw cashews
3 tablespoons cacao nibs
2 tablespoons (packed) fresh mint leaves, minced
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups rice milk (original variety)
1â2 cup coconut water
sweetener, to taste (optional)
Blend all the ingredients together until smooth. Taste, and sweeten
as desired.
Superfood boost:
Add 1/4 teaspoon chlorella (or to taste).
Photo: Reprinted with permission from Superfood Smoothies Â© 2013 by Julie Morris, Sterling Publishing Co., Inc. Photography by Julie Morris
Strawberry Basil
Makes 2 16-ounce servings
2 cups frozen strawberries
11â2 cups cherry tomatoes
1â4 cup dried goji berries
2 large Medjool dates, pitted
2 tablespoons mashed avocado
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
1 tablespoon (packed) minced fresh basil
1 cup coconut water
sweetener, to taste
Blend all the ingredients together until smooth. Taste, and sweeten if desired.
Superfood boost:
Add 1 teaspoon maqui berry powder.
Photo: Reprinted with permission from Superfood Smoothies Â© 2013 by Julie Morris, Sterling Publishing Co., Inc. Photography by Julie Morris
Grapefruit Pomegranate:
Makes 2 14-ounce servings
2 cups frozen strawberries
1 1â2 cups green tea ice
1 cup grapefruit, peeled, de-seeded, and chopped
1 1â2 cups pomegranate juice
2 teaspoons maqui powder
1â2 teaspoon ginger powder
sweetener, to taste
Blend all the ingredients together until frosty. Taste, and sweeten
as desired.
Superfood boost:
Add 2 tablespoons hemp seeds
