4 Gorgeous Superfood Smoothies You Have to Try

We absolutely LOVE superfoods here at Health.

Not only are they fresh and delicious, they may also help protect against chronic diseases, promote healthy aging, and boost your mood, energy, metabolism, and memoryâand that's just for starters.

So when we saw these super-healthy, beautiful smoothies, we just knew we needed to share them.

The mastermind behind these genius recipes? Julie Morris, author of Superfood Smoothies: 100 Delicious, Energizing & Nutrient-Dense Recipes, available for just $12.

Here are four of our favorites from the new book:



Mango Chili:

Makes 2 16-ounce Servings

2 1â2 cups frozen mango chunks

3 tablespoons hemp seeds

2 tablespoons dried goji berries

1 teaspoon chili powder

11â2 cups apple juice

1 cup water

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

sweetener, to taste (optional)

Blend all the ingredients together until smooth. Taste, and blend in sweetener as desired.

Superfood boost:

Add 1 tablespoon chia seeds for extra fiber.



Mint Chip:

Makes 2 18-ounce servings

2 cups frozen spinach

2 cups frozen bananas

1â4 cup raw cashews

3 tablespoons cacao nibs

2 tablespoons (packed) fresh mint leaves, minced

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups rice milk (original variety)

1â2 cup coconut water

sweetener, to taste (optional)

Blend all the ingredients together until smooth. Taste, and sweeten

as desired.

Superfood boost:

Add 1/4 teaspoon chlorella (or to taste).



Strawberry Basil

Makes 2 16-ounce servings

2 cups frozen strawberries

11â2 cups cherry tomatoes

1â4 cup dried goji berries

2 large Medjool dates, pitted

2 tablespoons mashed avocado

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon (packed) minced fresh basil

1 cup coconut water

sweetener, to taste

Blend all the ingredients together until smooth. Taste, and sweeten if desired.

Superfood boost:

Add 1 teaspoon maqui berry powder.



Grapefruit Pomegranate:

Makes 2 14-ounce servings

2 cups frozen strawberries

1 1â2 cups green tea ice

1 cup grapefruit, peeled, de-seeded, and chopped

1 1â2 cups pomegranate juice

2 teaspoons maqui powder

1â2 teaspoon ginger powder

sweetener, to taste

Blend all the ingredients together until frosty. Taste, and sweeten

as desired.

Superfood boost:

Add 2 tablespoons hemp seeds

