4 Amazing Food and Diet Gadgets

Iâm not only a food fanatic, Iâm also a bit of a gadget fiend. When a new kitchen thingamabob hits the market, Iâve gotta try it! Here are a few items Iâve tried and loved, and others that have piqued my interest:

The veggies-to-pasta transformer

Iâve tried this As-Seen-On-TV item, and I promise you, the Veggetti ($11, amazon.com) really works! Twist a veggie (like zucchini) into the bladed section, as if you were sharpening a giant pencil. Noodle-like strands will emerge, and youâll be on the road to a lightened-up pasta dish! Either toss with some real whole-wheat pasta, or just top it with your favorite sauce.

The frozen-dessert maker

From the makers of the Magic Bullet (which I am in love with!) comes the Dessert Bullet (which I also adore). We tested this out at the HG HQâa.k.a. Hungrylandâand it works beautifully, taking frozen foods and turning them into soft-serve-like treats. Frozen fruit is ideal for this, but you can even freeze up some regular Greek yogurt and put it through for DIY fro-yo.

Photo: Courtesy Dessert Bullet

The nose-tingling cutlery

You know those times when you know you should eat your broccoli, but would rather chow down on brownies? The AromaFork ($59, uncommongoods.com) can help you trick yourself into thinking youâre getting that decadent food. Flavor your foods without actually adding anything to what youâre eatingâcrazy! (Not so sure I actually wanna try this one, people!)

Photo: Courtesy Uncommon Goods

The calorie-counting plate

This thing is still in the prototype phase, but it basically sounds like my Holy Grail. Itâs a covered plate device in development at GE that can actually assess and tally the calories contained in the food it senses. This is some serious science-time business! P.S. The scientist who developed it got the idea from his wife, who really wanted something to automatically track her calories rather than a conventional activity monitorâI can totally relate!

Photo: Courtesy GE

âTil next timeâ¦ Chew the right thing!

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of nine books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE Great Ideas.