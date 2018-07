14 of 31 Getty Images

Sandwich wraps

You may be patting yourself on the back for choosing a wrap over a couple slices of bread. It turns out that many varieties are actually worse for your waistline than a couple slices of whole grain bread. A Mission Spinach Wrap, for example, racks up 210 calories, 5 grams of fat, and 440 milligrams of belly-bloating sodium—and that's before you even add any toppings.



Get it guilt-free: Keep calories under control by using smaller sandwich tortillas that are 6 to 8 inches in diameter. You should also be sure the package says "100% whole grain." Some "veggie wraps" are just a white-flour wrap with a tiny amount of veggies and a whole lot of food coloring.