3 Ways to Skinny Up Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

It's Thanksgiving, so by all means, go ahead and splurge. You can snap back on track come Black Friday. "Your Thanksgiving meal will be classic comfort food, of course, but your leftovers lend themselves to creativity," says star chef Marcus Samuelsson, author of the new cookbook Marcus Off Duty ($25, amazon.com). Here, his ideas for turning what remains of your feast into healthy things you can munch on for days.

Turkey lettuce wraps

Top shredded white meat with red onion, shredded carrots, chopped peanuts and cilantro, and wrap in whole lettuce leaves.

Turkey, squash, and vegetable soup

In a stockpot, sautÃ© chopped onion with oil. Add a few cups of vegetable broth and white and dark meat turkey, plus chopped veggies like carrots, celery and squash; bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until veggies are tender.

Chilled quinoa salad with green beans

After stuffing yourself with stuffing, swap in some healthy grains in the days after. Mix leftover green beans or any roasted veggies with cooked, chilled quinoa and fresh herbs like parsley and basil for a lean but filling treat.

