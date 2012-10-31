3 Tasty Ways to Eat Spaghetti Squash

Pumpkin is all the rage right now with orange recipes popping up everywhere (like these Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies), but here's a different seasonal squash to try that is just as versatile.

Spaghetti squash a mild-flavored, yellow squash that separates into spaghetti-like strands when you cook it and run a fork through it. It's a great substitute for pasta! Spaghetti squash is a Superfood that contains lots of nutrients, including folic acid, potassium, vitamin A, and vitamin C, and it's low in calories with about 42 calories per serving. Don't know how to cook spaghetti squash? Here's a helpful tutorial.

Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai

My favorite spaghetti squash recipe comes from a cookbook called Well Fed. It replaces the rice noodles with spaghetti squash and the soy sauce with a "Sunshine Sauce," both of which will make you feel good about eating this spicy, creamy, and comforting dish. It has just fraction of the calories and fat compared to the original.

Spaghetti Squash Pancakes

One medium spaghetti squash yields a lot of squash, which means there are often tons of leftovers. I recently turned mine into a spaghetti squash pancake made with eggs, coconut flour, shredded carrot, and garlic powder. It was really easy to make, nutritious, and satisfying.

Spaghetti Squash Bolognese

For a hearty meal using spaghetti squash, try this easy bolognese recipe.

Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to a skillet along with 1 diced medium onion, 1 large carrot, and 3 teaspoons of minced garlic. Cook until vegetables are tender and then transfer them to a medium bowl. Then add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 pound of ground beef or turkey to a skillet and cook, breaking up meat while it browns. Add vegetables and meat to 2 cups of crushed tomatoes or tomato sauce and then serve over spaghetti squash. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan.

