3 Simple Food Swaps to Shed Pounds Fast

Need a weight-loss kick-start? No need for extremes: Simple moves can work just as quickly as big ones, says Harley Pasternak, celebrity trainer and author of the new book 5 Pounds: The Breakthrough 5-Day Plan to Jump-Start Rapid Weight Loss (and Never Gain It Back!) ($16, amazon.com).

âYou can go to spin class every day, but no amount of exercise is going to work faster than small diet changes,â Pasternak explains. âIn fact, intense exercise may increase appetite.â

He recommends eating three meals and two snacks per day that have protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Start with these healthy swaps.

