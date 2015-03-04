3 Simple Food Swaps to Shed Pounds Fast

Need a weight-loss kick-start? No need for extremes: Simple moves can work just as quickly as big ones.
Need a weight-loss kick-start? No need for extremes: Simple moves can work just as quickly as big ones, says Harley Pasternak, celebrity trainer and author of the new book 5 Pounds: The Breakthrough 5-Day Plan to Jump-Start Rapid Weight Loss (and Never Gain It Back!) ($16, amazon.com).
âYou can go to spin class every day, but no amount of exercise is going to work faster than small diet changes,â Pasternak explains. âIn fact, intense exercise may increase appetite.â
He recommends eating three meals and two snacks per day that have protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Start with these healthy swaps.
