3 Perfect Picnic Recipes for Labor Day Weekend

No plans this weekend? How about a picnic with your friends to celebrate the last days of summer? It’s a great way to catch up and have fun (without spending a lot of money). Here are some great tips on what to bring and where to host your picnic, so start planning!

First, food can make or break a picnic. When choosing, think easy-to-serve dishes and finger foods. We've pulled three of our favorite recipes, which are healthy and don't spoil easily. The last thing you want to worry about is foodborne bacteria!

Confetti Slaw With Poppy-Seed Dressing

Ingredients: Cider vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, fresh dill, poppy seeds, olive oil, green cabbage, red cabbage, matchstick carrots

Calories: 40

Try this recipe: Confetti Slaw With Poppy-Seed Dressing

Edamame “Guacamole" With Chile-Dusted Pita Chips

Ingredients: Frozen edamame, olive oil, red onion, roasted red peppers, yellow bell pepper, limes, jalapeño, cilantro, parsley, pitas, chili powder

Calories: 298

Try this recipe: Edamame “Guacamole" With Chile-Dusted Pita Chips

Curried Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Ingredients: Light mayonnaise, low-fat yogurt, curry powder, lemon juice, cooked chicken breast, red grapes, walnuts, pineapple, red onion, double-fiber whole-wheat bread

Calories: 321

Try this recipe: Curried Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Have each of your friends bring a dish to cut costs and share the work. If you or your friends aren't kitchen savvy, try one of these 8 picnic nibbles under 80 calories. Snacks like a sea-salt brownie or a brie and pepper jelly bite add a gourmet touch to your picnic, require little-to-no preparation, and are low in calories

Be sure to pack a cool, refreshing drink like raspberry lemonade or pressed watermelon with basil water. They look fancy, but they're super easy to make!

Picnics are the perfect excuse to enjoy the great outdoors, whether it's your backyard (hey, it's still outdoors!) or your favorite local park. What to mix up your location? The National Park Service can help you find the best place for you and your friends.

Read more: