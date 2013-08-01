3 Peach Recipes for National Peach Month

It doesn’t get much better than biting into a fresh, juicy summer peach. And, we get to celebrate 31 days of peachy goodness during the month of August, in honor of National Peach Month.
These slighty-furry fruits are a good source for vitamin C, and make a great pie filling, oatmeal topping, or iced tea garnish.
And, while the band The Presidents of the United States of America created a great ode to the fruit with their hit song Peaches, we think these three delicious peach recipes do it more justice!
White Peach Crostata
Make this 299 calorie-crostata for breakfast or dessert! It's not loaded with sugar (plus, fresh lemon juice helps balance out the flavors), but packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.
Crostata's are a quick-and-easy option if you don't have time to make a pie crust.
Ingredients: all-purpose flour, salt, sugar, unsalted butter, ice water, sugar, cornstarch, white peaches, lemon juice, vanilla extract, egg.
Try this recipe: White Peach Crostata
Peach-Raspberry Tequila Sunrise
Enjoy this refreshing summer sipper by the pool or at your next barbecue. It's low-cal and not overly sweet.
Ingredients: frozen raspberries, orange juice, water, sugar, lime juice, tequila, peeled peaches, peach nectar, ice cubes.
Try this recipe: Peach-Raspberry Tequila Sunrise
Honey-Chile-Ginger Grilled Chicken and Peach Salad
Salads are a summertime go-to meal, and are made even better with fresh summer produce, like grilled corn and peaches. Enjoy this filling salad (4 ounces chicken and about 2 cups salad) for just 325 calories.
Ingredients: honey, ginger, Sriracha, olive oil, boneless chicken breast, kosher salt, shucked corn, peaches, watercress.
Try this recipe: Honey-Chile-Ginger Grilled Chicken and Peach Salad
