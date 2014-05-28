3-Ingredient Smoothies You Can Make in a Flash

Looking for a quick and easy way to add more nutrients to your diet? Well, look no further! These smoothie recipes call for just 3 ingredients each, so you can whip them up whenever the craving strikes. In a matter of minutes (and with very little effort), you'll have a creamy, nutritious snack in hand. I swear, it doesn't get much easier than these five blends.



Creamsicle Smoothie

Just in time for summer, this smoothie combines the flavors of orange, peach, and vanilla into a mouthwatering, dessert-like smoothie. It might just become your new warm-weather favorite.

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Smoothie

Here's another way to get a chocolate fix, without derailing your diet. Made with strawberries, chocolate-flavored protein powder, and almond milk, this blend will satisfy cravings while filling you up.

Green Pina Colada Smoothie

The strong flavors of pineapple and coconut help hide the taste of good-for-you spinach. This green smoothie is also Paleo-friendly, gluten-free, and dairy-free with no added sugar and a full serving of spinach.

Mango Smoothie

This mango smoothie is a lighter version of the delicious Mango Lassi drink from Indian cuisine. Made with just mango, yogurt, and almond milk, you can enjoy this deliciously fruity treat in no time at all.

Banana & Spinach Smoothie

This super simple smoothie makes a great summer snack. Nutrient-dense spinach adds a bright green color, but thanks to the banana you can't taste it the greens. Promise!

