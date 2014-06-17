3 Genius Tricks for Delicious Water

Skip the same old lemon slice! Flavored ice cubes are all the rage—they jazz up your water as they melt. Just mix one of these pour into an ice-cube tray, freeze, and enjoy.

Zesty Tea

1 teaspoon of ginger, 1 cup of green tea, 1 cup of tart cherry juice, and teaspoon of orange zest

Minty Sweet

1 cup sliced watermelon, 1 cup sliced strawberries, 1 cup of orange juice, 1 teaspoon of mint

Tropical Burst

1 cup of coconut water, 1 cup of pineapple juice and 1 cup of crushed pineapple

