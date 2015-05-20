3 Delicious Ways to Get Creative With Your Veggies

Bored with the same old salads and green juice? Time to get creative!
Bored with the same old salads and green juice? Time to get creative! Check out these fun ideas for falling in love with your vegetables all over again, from Candice Kumai, chef and author of the forthcoming book Clean Green Eats ($19; amazon.com).
Spiralize your squash
Get your pasta fix by putting yellow squash or zucchini into a spiralizer, then sautÃ©ing the ânoodlesâ lightly in olive oil. âJust toss them with your favorite marinara and youâve got a low-carb, high-fiber dish!â Kumai says. âIf youâre still craving real pasta, you can do half and half.â Donât have a spiralizer? Use a peeler to create squash âribbons.â
Shave your sprouts
Cut Brussels sprouts in half, then carefully use a mandolin slicer to thinly shave them. âYou can sautÃ© them in oil and season, or drizzle on a homemade balsamic vinaigrette for a salad. I like to add blue Roquefort, walnuts and sliced pear for sweetness,â Kumai says.
â€œFryâ€ your sweet potatoes
You probably already order sweet potato fries at restaurants every chance you get. Why not make a healthy version at home? All you have to do is peel two medium sweet potatoes, then slice lengthwise. Lightly coat them in coconut oil and bake at 375Â°F for 40Â minutes. Turn them halfway through.