3 Delicious Spice Mixes You Can Make at Home

Make your own seasoning blend— it’s a no-fuss way to wow your taste buds.

Moroccan Spice Blend

Especially delicious on chicken and root veggies.

Yield: Scant ¼ cup

2 tsp. cumin

1½ tsp. ground coriander

1½ tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground cardamom

¼ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/8 tsp. allspice

1/8 tsp. cayenne

Pinch of ground cloves

Taco Seasoning

Not just for tacos! Use it in chili, tortilla soup or fajitas.

Yield: Scant ½ cup

2 Tbsp. New Mexico chili powder

2 tsp. cumin

2 tsp. smoked paprika

2 tsp. cornstarch

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

¼ tsp. cayenne

Italian Seasoning

Try it on everything—fish, chicken, potatoes, an omelet or garlic bread.

Yield: 1⁄3 cup

2 Tbsp. dried basil

2 Tbsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. dried rosemary, crumbled

1 tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

½ tsp. dried thyme

½ tsp. dried marjoram

¼ tsp. kosher salt

Keep it fresh: Don’t sprinkle from the spice jar into a steaming pot. Dip in a clean, dry spoon, then reseal to avoid letting in moisture that can cause clumping or breed bacteria.

