3 Delicious Spice Mixes You Can Make at Home

Make your own seasoning blend— it’s a no-fuss way to wow your taste buds.
Moroccan Spice Blend
Especially delicious on chicken and root veggies.
Yield: Scant ¼ cup
2 tsp. cumin
1½ tsp. ground coriander
1½ tsp. ground ginger
1 tsp. paprika
1 tsp. cinnamon
¼ tsp. ground cardamom
¼ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/8 tsp. allspice
1/8 tsp. cayenne
Pinch of ground cloves
Taco Seasoning
Not just for tacos! Use it in chili, tortilla soup or fajitas.
Yield: Scant ½ cup
2 Tbsp. New Mexico chili powder
2 tsp. cumin
2 tsp. smoked paprika
2 tsp. cornstarch
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
¼ tsp. cayenne
Italian Seasoning
Try it on everything—fish, chicken, potatoes, an omelet or garlic bread.
Yield: 1⁄3 cup
2 Tbsp. dried basil
2 Tbsp. dried oregano
1 tsp. dried rosemary, crumbled
1 tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
½ tsp. dried thyme
½ tsp. dried marjoram
¼ tsp. kosher salt
Keep it fresh: Don’t sprinkle from the spice jar into a steaming pot. Dip in a clean, dry spoon, then reseal to avoid letting in moisture that can cause clumping or breed bacteria.
