3 Banana Recipes You'll Go Bananas Over

Bananas are a nutritious and delicious ingredient to incorporate into a healthy snack or tasty dessert. In addition to simply tasting great, a banana is a slimming superfood because it's loaded with resistant starch (RS), a healthy carb that fills you up and helps to boost your metabolism.

Here are 3 banana recipes you will go bananas over!

Grilled Banana Sandwich

I'm not sure there's anything better than grilled bananas between two pieces of warm bread, but this recipe takes it one step further with a sweet, thick honey butter and powdered sugar to finish. Each bite of this sandwich is like heaven in your mouth.

Recipe adapted from Mike & Patty’s

Ingredients:

Honey Butter

1/2 cup honey

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

Pinch salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

In a medium bowl, combine honey, cinnamon, salt, and butter and then set aside.

Filling

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

8 slices firm white toasting bread

4 bananas, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch-thick rounds

Confectioners’ sugar (for sprinkling)

Directions:

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Arrange 4 slices of bread in a single layer, pouring a heaping tablespoon of cinnamon-honey butter into the center of each slice. Cook gently for 4 minutes or until the bottoms start to crisp. If necessary, lower the heat to medium-low.

2. Meanwhile, in another large skillet over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Saute the bananas for 3 minutes, turning once, or until just starting to brown.

3. Reserving 4 banana rounds, distribute half the remaining banana onto 2 slices of bread in the skillet. Using a spatula, carefully invert the remaining slices to form two sandwiches. Cook the sandwiches for 3 minutes more or until crisp and golden.

4. Cut sandwiches on the diagonal and garnish with reserved banana rounds. Sprinkle generously with confectioners’ sugar. Use the remaining butter, bread, and bananas to make 2 more sandwiches.

Makes 4 servings

Baked Banana Oatmeal

You might not think you have time for Baked Banana Oatmeal during the work week, but you can make this recipe ahead of time, so all you have to do is reheat the leftovers. Easy as that! This breakfast combines hearty oats with sweet banana for a delicious and satisfying breakfast. It's everything you'd ever want to start your day off on the right foot!

Ingredients

1 cup old-fashioned oats

2 tbsp brown sugar

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1 tbsp chia seeds (optional)

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup almond milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 banana

Directions

Preheat oven to 350*F.

Combine all ingredients (except for the banana) in a mixing bowl.

Coat a loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray

Pour oatmeal batter into pan and spread evenly with a spatula.

Slice banana and place on top of oatmeal batter.

Bake for 30 minutes or until top is lightly browned.

Allow to cool before cutting.

Makes 2 servings

Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies

Every once in awhile, I get a major craving for freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. You know what I'm talking about, right? Firm on the outside, but soft on the inside with gooey chocolate chips mixed in? Of course, I don't want to blow my diet, but I do love to indulge from time-to-time, so I created this recipe, which replaces some of the sugar and fat of a regular cookie with mashed banana. These cookies taste just as delicious as the real deal, but for a fraction of the calories!

Ingredients:

4 tbsp butter, softened

1 medium banana, mashed

1.25 cups almond flour

1/4 cup sugar

1/8 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

3/4 cup chocolate chips

1 large egg white

1 tsp vanilla extract



Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Use a spoon to portion batter onto a cookie sheet. Bake for 15-18 minutes until tops of cookies are firm. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack before serving.

Makes 15 cookies

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.

Read more: