Like Greek yogurt? Of course you do. This looks good enough to be a dessert, but is, in fact, super healthy and delivers the creamy taste of Greek yogurt you crave. (Plus it's easy to make.)Just layer 6 ounces of plain fat-free Greek yogurt with 2/3 cup granola mixed with 1/2 cup puffed wheat cereal, and 1 sliced peach.If you use plain yogurt instead of a sugary one, you can save up to 70 calories. But it's fine to use the flavored varieties too.