24 Buzzy Gifts for Coffee Addicts

If someone you know just can't go without a morning cup of joe (or three), then this is your place for coffee gift ideas. We've rounded up fun mugs, quality beans, pretty pour-over coffee makers, and every other tool a coffee aficionado could possibly want to unwrap this holiday season. But this list isn't just high-end kitchen equipment. We've found some affordable gifts for coffee lovers such as shirts and sweatshirts, funny mugs, travel thermoses, candles, and even a coffee-inspired iPhone case. So whether you're looking for a stocking stuffer or a big-ticket item, we've got you covered. Now get brewing!

RELATED: Best Gifts for Tea Lovers