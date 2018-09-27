24 Buzzy Gifts for Coffee Addicts
Coffee gifts for caffeine addicts only
If someone you know just can't go without a morning cup of joe (or three), then this is your place for coffee gift ideas. We've rounded up fun mugs, quality beans, pretty pour-over coffee makers, and every other tool a coffee aficionado could possibly want to unwrap this holiday season. But this list isn't just high-end kitchen equipment. We've found some affordable gifts for coffee lovers such as shirts and sweatshirts, funny mugs, travel thermoses, candles, and even a coffee-inspired iPhone case. So whether you're looking for a stocking stuffer or a big-ticket item, we've got you covered. Now get brewing!
RELATED: Best Gifts for Tea Lovers
Keurig 2.0 Coffee Brewing System
To buy: $90; amazon.com
Keurig's always-popular brewing system was designed with a smaller footprint in mind, so it will fit easily on your gift recipient's kitchen countertop. Even better, the new machine comes in fun hues, including Oasis (pictured).
BAN.DO 'But First Coffee' Thermal Travel Mug
To buy: $18; nordstrom.com
Her morning commute just got a lot less stressful, thanks to this portable (and super-cute) printed travel mug, which holds up to 16 oz. of liquid.
Keurig K-Cup Sampler Pack
To buy: $26; amazon.com
For that friend who is obsessed with his Keurig: This bestselling sampler pack contains 40 different coffee K-cups (from popular brands like Green Mountain, Tim Horton's, Caribou, and Newman's) that are compatible with Keurig brewing systems.
Bodum BISTRO Burr Grinder
To buy: $110; amazon.com
Freshly-ground beans will be at their fingertips, thanks to this top-of-the-line Bodum electric coffee grinder. Over 14 adjustable settings give them ultimate control over how fine (or coarse) they want their beans, while a preset timer means less hands-on work. Even better: the sleek copper hue will look incredible on their countertop.
'Ridge' Coffee Pod Carousel
To buy: $125; nordstrom.com
All those K-cups have to go somewhere—and thanks to this sleek silver carousel, "somewhere" doesn't have to be "stashed in a kitchen drawer" along with a dozen other miscellaneous kitchen supplies.
To buy: $80; nordstrom.com
Your caffeine-addicted friend will reach for this cozy crewneck sweatshirt on weekend mornings—and anytime she makes a run outside for more coffee.
Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub
To buy: $23; amazon.com
Made with roasted ground coffee beans, sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and sea salt, this vegan body scrub from the Australian brand Frank Body gently exfoliates to reveal smoother, softer skin in seconds.
Swan Creek Roasted Espresso Jar Candle
To buy: $25; amazon.com
They'll be able to give their home that fresh-roasted-coffee smell anytime, thanks to this espresso-scented candle.
100% Pure Caffeine Mask
To buy: $30; dermstore.com
If they need coffee to wake up every morning, gift them this caffeine-infused mask to wake their skin up at the same time. It contains green tea, vitamin C, and aloe vera in addition to caffeine to plump, hydrate, and soften the look of fine lines.
eBoTrade-Tech Monday Mug
To buy: $7; amazon.com
This is the perfect cure for manic Mondays. When your gift recipient pours hot coffee , the heat will change the design from a frown to a happy face. It will be impossible for them not to crack a smile.
Sugarfina Dark Chocolate Coffee Toffee
To buy: $8; sugarfina.com
This is the ultimate sweet stocking stuffer: Sugarfina’s premium toffee is blended with ground French-roast coffee for a buzzy kick, then coated with dark chocolate.
MiniPresso GR Espresso Maker
To buy: $65; amazon.com
Here's something for the espresso addict on your list. This hand-operated espresso maker may be smaller than the average travel mug, but it can brew a delicious cup of espresso (all they'll need is ground coffee and hot water). It's the perfect size to travel with or keep at work.
Coffee Tea Towel
To buy: $18; mouth.com
This 100% cotton flour sack tea towel is super-lightweight with a whimsical design by Brooklyn-based illustrator Claudia Pearson. Stock up on more designs—in themes like cocktail, tea, and wine and cheese—for everyone on your list.
Art Naturals Arabica Coffee Scrub
To buy: $10; amazon.com
It’s not just for drinking! Believe it or not, coffee is a surprisingly effective ingredient in many beauty products. One of our faves: this body scrub from Art Naturals, which gently sloughs away dead skin cells with the help of ingredients like coffee grounds, Shea butter, and sweet almond oils. (Plus, it will wake you up with its energizing scent!)
TOMS and Chemex coffee maker
To buy: $42; amazon.com
Coffee already makes you all warm and fuzzy inside, and now you'll feel it even more with the TOMS and Chemex pour-over coffee maker. With each purchase of the 40-oz coffee maker both TOMS and CHEMEX will give one week of safe water to a person in need. And you thought there was no way coffee could get better.
But First, Coffee tank
To buy: $18; amazon.com
Priorities, shmiorities. With you can let your friends, husband, roommates—heck, even coworkers know that you need a big ole mug of coffee before you can function and/or interact. Wear it to work out, shop, or even to bed—someone may even be nice enough to make or buy you a cup when they see it.
Stelton Theo slow brew coffee maker
To buy: $70; amazon.com
If you or your java-loving friend is obsessed with pour-over coffee, then you guys pretty much need this Stelton slow brew coffee maker. The maker's award winning black stoneware and shiny glaze design makes it almost a work of art. Plus the filter funnel only has three holes at the bottom, so the run-through time is reduced—meaning your slow brew coffee just got slower—for even better flavor. Also, a silicone grip up top protects your fingers from a
Grady's Cold Brew kit
To buy: $14; amazon.com
There's really no "cold brew season"; true fans drink it year-round. So get this Grady's Cold Brew DIY kit for serious cold brew junkies, which will let them make their own version at home. The can comes with four "bean bags," so literally bags filled with their signature blend of ground beans, chicory and spices, that you pop in water and let soak over night. Each can yields a total of 10 glasses. Yum!
Go Away Funny Glass Coffee Mug
To buy: $19; amazon.com
Have someone on your list who isn't exactly a morning person? This 13-oz. glass mug was made for them. Bonus: it's microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
Francis Francis for Illy Y5 Milk Espresso and Coffee Machine
To buy: $350; amazon.com
Espresso lovers will swoon over this gorgeous brewing system, which has a chrome finish and a slim, compact shape. In addition to espresso and coffee, the illy Y5 also makes latte macchiatos, cappuccinos and steamed milk—so no more daily Starbucks runs.
The World Atlas of Coffee: From Beans to Brewing – Coffees Explored, Explained and Enjoyed by James Hoffmann
To buy: $24; amazon.com
Gift a coffee table book...about coffee! This hardcover book boasts gorgeous photography and a fascinating behind-the-scenes look into the world's biggest coffee-producing regions.
Emily McDowell Rise and Shine Mug
To buy: $18; emilymcdowell.com
This sassy mug is all too relatable for anyone who relies on coffee to make it to work on time in the morning. Plus, it’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
Nespresso CitiZ & Milk Espresso Machine
To buy: $300; amazon.com
Everyone wants a Nespresso machine, and for good reason: In addition to brewing an incredible cup of coffee, this small-but-mighty device also looks sleek on your countertop. Plus, it's smaller size means it actually will fit in tiny urban apartments.
Merlot Infused Coffee
To buy: $20; uncommongoods.com
For your BFF who loves red wine as much as she loves her morning coffee, now she can have both.