22 Mediterranean Diet Recipes

Packed with vegetables, this Mediterranean-style panini is the healthiest and most satisfying sandwich you'll ever make. Roasted red peppers add sweetness and color, and provide more than half the recommended-daily intake of immunity-boosting vitamin C. Basil, black olives, zucchini, provolone cheese, olive oil, and a dab of mayo are the other flavorful ingredients sandwiched between two pieces of rustic bread.

Tip: If you're watching your weight, swap the mayo for creamy low-fat Greek yogurt.

Try this recipe: Creamy Mediterranean Paninis