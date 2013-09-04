27 Healthy Seafood Recipes

You can sub in another fatty fish, like mackerel, bluefish, herring, or striped bass.

Ingredients: Salmon, sesame oil, dried rosemary, salt and freshly ground black pepper, lemon wedge, tomatoes, extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, basil, garlic, cumin

Calories: 261

Try this recipe: Grilled Salmon With Tomato-Basil Relish

Adapted from Fresh Fish. Copyright © Jennifer Trainer Thompson. Used with permission from Storey Publishing.