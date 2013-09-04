27 Healthy Seafood Recipes
Swordfish & Eggplant Skewers
When it comes to seafood kababs, you'll want to go for a sturdier fish like swordfish, tuna, salmon, or halibut.
Ingredients: parsley, shallots, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano, Dijon mustard, swordfish, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, kosher salt
Calories: 449
Trout Meunière
This is a healthier version of a classic French meunière, with much less butter. But it's the lemony sauce that makes this dish taste so elegant.
Ingredients: whole-wheat flour, trout fillets, black pepper, kosher salt, olive oil, chicken stock, all-purpose flour, dry white wine, capers, lemon juice, unsalted butter, parsley
Calories: 333
Cioppino
The key here is to add each ingredient at just the right time instead of all at once. The result is delicate, perfectly cooked clams, scallops, shrimp, and mussels.
Ingredients: extra-virgin olive oil, yellow onion, fennel, garlic, dry white wine, seafood stock, fresh basil, crushed red pepper, tomatoes, clams, sea scallops, kosher salt, black pepper, shrimp, mussels, lemon juice
Calories: 275
Poached Salmon With Yogurt-Tarragon Sauce
The aromatics in the cooking liquid stand out but it doesn’t take away from the flavor of the salmon. And be sure to keep the liquid below boiling so the fish doesn't get rubbery.
Ingredients: lemons, dry white wine, whole black peppercorns, bay leaves, shallot, kosher salt, salmon fillets, plain yogurt, fresh tarragon, black pepper
Calories: 281
Roasted Arctic Char With Carrots & Citrus
Arctic char tastes like a cross between trout and salmon. And roasting it concentrates the fish’s flavor but keeps the flesh perfectly tender.
Ingredients: orange, lime, carrots, black pepper, olive oil, fresh dill, kosher salt, cooking spray, arctic char
Calories: 409
Ginger-Soy Cod en Papillote
Cooking fish en papillote (or in parchment packets) keeps it super moist since it’s essentially steaming in its own juices. Just be sure the packets are sealed tightly.
Ingredients: canola oil, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, fresh ginger, honey, crushed red pepper, black cod fillets, sugar snap peas, shiitake mushroom, red bell pepper, cilantro
Calories: 262
Grilled Salmon With Tomato-Basil Relish
You can sub in another fatty fish, like mackerel, bluefish, herring, or striped bass.
Ingredients: Salmon, sesame oil, dried rosemary, salt and freshly ground black pepper, lemon wedge, tomatoes, extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, basil, garlic, cumin
Calories: 261
Adapted from Fresh Fish. Copyright © Jennifer Trainer Thompson. Used with permission from Storey Publishing.
Sole en Papillote
The sole can be prepped several hours in advance; keep until ready to cook.
Ingredients: Sole fillets, kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, basil, grape tomatoes, scallions
Calories: 201
Ginger-Lime Scallop Ceviche
Serve the ceviche on a small bed of baby arugula as an appetizer, or in a bowl with tortilla or plantain chips for a light family-style dinner for 4.
Ingredients: Scallion greens, garlic, cilantro, yellow bell pepper, red bell pepper, fresh jalapeño, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, fresh ginger, limes, grapeseed oil, sea scallops
Calories: 63
Shrimp With Spicy Ginger Noodles
This favorite is rich in selenium, a trace mineral that may help ward off cancer.
Ingredients: Salt and freshly ground black pepper, soba noodles, fresh ginger, garlic, rice wine vinegar, low-sodium soy sauce, grapeseed oil, sriracha or other hot sauce, snow peas, scallions, orange bell pepper, sesame seeds, shrimp
Calories: 325
Confetti Crab Cakes
Just 23 minutes from the word go and you could be serving these tasty and healthy crab cakes.
The red pepper and scallions give the patties a colorful confetti look and add an extra crunch.
The crab meat is high in protein and vitamin B12, which plays an important role in metabolism.
Scallops With Roasted Pepper Butter Sauce
Sprinkle some salt on the skewered scallops and then just toss them on the grill. When the scallops are done, serve with the red pepper sauce and garnish with basil.
Like most shellfish, scallops are high in protein and vitamin B12. But the red peppers in this dish bring two more ingredients to the table: vitamin C and fiber.
Lobster Panzanella
This panzanella, a bread-containing Florentine salad, combines lobster, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and cherry tomatoes for a delicious Mediterranean-inspired meal.
Lobsters are rich in protein and potassium; a 3-ounce serving contains 32% and 7% of the daily value, respectively.
Vermouth Scallops over Vermicelli
This dish is super easy, and tasty too. Just brown the scallops in a skillet, then add capers, salt, pepper and vermouth.
Serve the mixture on a bed of vermicelli pasta.
Not only is this dish a unique way to serve scallops, it’s also a source of protein, vitamin B12, and omega-3 fatty acids.
Shrimp and Snow Pea Stir-Fry
Stir-fry is a quick, simple, and flavorful way to put a meal on the table. This recipe uses shrimp, which is low in saturated fat and a good source of niacin, iron, and zinc. One thing to keep in mind: Shrimp is high in cholesterol.
Although dietary cholesterol isn't as bad as once thought (saturated fat is worse for your heart health), the American Heart Association still recommends limiting daily intake to
no more than 300 mg per day, or 200 mg if you have heart disease. (This dish has 242 mg per serving.)
Black Forbidden Rice with Shrimp, Peaches, and Snap Peas
The black rice in this recipe looks impressive and has the same high levels of antioxidants as blueberries and blackberries. Add in a superfruit, peaches, and you have a very healthy dish.
If you can’t find black rice in your local market, it's fine to substitute with brown, basmati or even jasmine rice.
Lobster Thermidor
You can make this cozy dish in less time if you use lobster tails and have them steamed at the store.
Thanks to the Swiss cheese and cream, this dish delivers 480 mg of calcium per serving. But keep in mind that it's on the higher side for fat and calories (419 calories and 7.1 g saturated fat per serving).
Swordfish Mexicana
If you’re in the mood for something a little different then you'll love these broiled swordfish steaks and spicy salsa.
This dish contains avocado that is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats and oleic acid, which may encourage your body to make a hunger-dampening hormone called oleoylethanolamide.
The salsa gets its kick from cilantro, jalapenos, and fresh lime juice.
Mediterranean Seafood Grill with Skordalia
This recipe is a take on the Greek dish skordalia, a garlicky potato-dominated sauce served with fish.
This version includes a slice of sourdough bread, oven-roasted peppers, red onions, and
zucchini, making it a great dish for vegetable lovers.
Tip: You’ll know the halibut is grilled to perfection (two or three minutes each side should do it) when it flakes with a fork test.
Grilled Grouper with Browned Butter-Orange Couscous
Grouper is a mild white fish with high levels of potassium and vitamins B6 and B12. Rub a simple spice blend on the fish to bring out the flavor, and you can cook it either indoors on a grill pan or outdoors on the grill.
The real star of this easy dish is the tasty butter-orange couscous. This recipe also calls for pomegranate seeds, a delicious addition if they're in season (if they're not, you can skip this ingredient).
Caribbean Mahimahi with Banana Chutney
Looking to lose some weight? This recipe has three sources of resistant starch; bananas, brown rice, and beans.
Studies have shown that boosting your resistant starch intake could help you to burn nearly 25% more calories each day.
Even if you're not necessarily trying to shed pounds, this is a tasty and high-fiber meal that also contains sweet coconut, mango chutney, and cilantro.
Buttery Lemon Shrimp
With a combined cook and prep time of just 8 minutes, you have no excuse not to give this one a try.
It’s relatively low in fat (1.4 g saturated fat per serving) and calories (171 per serving) and refreshingly tasty thanks to the lemon, yogurt, and paprika.
Crab and Scallop Sui Mei
These delicious open-faced dumplings are pronounced "shoe-MY," and are only 100 calories per serving.
If you can’t find gyoza skins, use wonton wrappers instead. You can make the filling a day in advance and refrigerate until it's time to fill the dumplings and steam them.
These make a great appetizer!
Grilled Mahi Mahi With Avocado-Chile Salsa
This tasty dish combines avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and fresh lime juice into an avocado-chile salsa that can be used to accompany any type of fish or even chicken. (You can make it hotter by choosing Serrano chiles instead of jalapenos).
Tip: Marinate the fish for at least 20 minutes before cooking, although the longer you marinate the better.
Lemon-Tarragon Lobster Roll
This recipe comes from celebrity chef, Mark Bittman. It is essentially a seafood salad sandwich with lobster, lemon, tarragon, and romaine lettuce.
You can make it even healthier by substituting whole grain bread for the hot dog bun.
Tuna and Olive Pasta Salad
Ready in just 17 minutes, this is a great way to satisfy those hunger cravings, fast!
Just mix tuna with pitted Kalamata olives, whole-wheat penne, and store-bought pesto. Voila! A simple and tasty dish that satisfies.
Fish Tacos with Sesame Ginger Slaw
This is a traditional Tex-Mex dish with a twist.
Greek-style low-fat yogurt helps cut the fat content, and lime juice, fresh ginger, honey, and low-sodium soy sauce deliver the tangy flavor.
If you use corn tortillas, you even get a hit of hunger-satisfying resistant starch.
