12 Weird Ice Cream Flavors That Actually Exist

Ice cream for breakfast? Lunch? Dinner? Might as well, given all the hearty and savory flavors out there (bacon lovers, rejoice). Dig into this list of some of the more unique offerings at shops around the country. We won't even get into the extreme ice creams that have made news in recent years, ranging from Cicada (discontinued by the order of health officials) to Breast Milk.

Bacon Jalapeño Popper

Bacon goes with everything, apparently. Exhibit A: Bacon Jalapeño Popper, below, at Amy's in Texas (locations in Austin, Houston and San Antonio). Customers can also treat themselves to Maple Cayenne Bacon gelato at Black Dog Gelato in Chicago, and Bacon de Leche at The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Lobster

We'd expect nothing less from a New England shop. Find it at Ben & Bill's Chocolate Emporium in Bar Habor, Maine; there's also a location in Martha's Vineyard, Mass.

even my ice cream is sophisticated. #lobstericecream #eatlocal #fromthesea #marthasvineyard A photo posted by kjersti 🌙 (@kjerstioconnell) on Jul 16, 2014 at 11:26am PDT

Foie Gras Ice Cream

Get your fill at Humphry Slocombe, in San Francisco, with or without the Ginger Snaps.

Pear & Blue Cheese

You can try this unique cheese pairing at the Salt & Straw in Portland, Ore., or at their Los Angeles location.

Courtesy of Salt & Straw by Leela Cyd Ross

Sweet Potato Ancho Chile Chocolate Chip

Despite the sweet potato, this won't count toward your five-a-day. (Sorry.) Available at Azucar in Miami.

Photo: Courtesy of NBC/ Betty Cortina

Pizza

Two comfort-food favorites in one! At Little Baby's, in Philadelphia.

Pizza ice cream exists and it is EVERYTHING. 🍕❤️🍦#littlebabiesicecream #icecreamisafeeling #philly #pizzaicecream A photo posted by Ämåndå (@batsy_bash_it) on Jun 27, 2015 at 4:28pm PDT

Chorizo Caramel Swirl Ice Cream

Ever craved ham in your ice-cream? Yes? Hit OddFellows in New York.

Photo: Courtesy of OddFellows Ice Cream Co.

Avocado

Mallard in Bellingham, Wash., has a rotating menu of seasonal flavors. On deck this summer: creamy green goodness.

We have #Avocado ice cream! Stop by the shop and get some! 💚💚💚 A photo posted by Mallard Ice Cream (@mallardicecream) on Jul 29, 2015 at 4:45pm PDT

Fried Chicken & Waffles

Dreamed up by the folks at Coolhaus, in Culver City, Calif.

Nova Lox Ice Cream

Taste it at Max & Mina's in Flushing, N.Y. Bagel not included.

Max & Mina's

