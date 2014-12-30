Even avowed Brussels sprout haters will take a second look at this dish. With sweet carrots and salty capers, plus fresh parsley, it's a party for your mouth. Plus, it's a nutrient powerhouse; just 1 sprout has more than 20% of your daily vitamin C.

Ingredients: Brussels sprouts, carrots, extra-virgin olive oil, butter, cooking spray, capers, flat-leaf parsley, salt, ground black pepper

Calories: 86

Try this recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Crispy Capers and Carrots