25 Delicious and Healthy Holiday Dishes to Share
Roasted Truffle-Parmesan Edamame
This snack is full of protein and fiber. Add some truffle oil and Parm for a powerful punch of umami.
Ingredients: frozen edamame, Parmesan cheese, white truffle oil, garlic powder, kosher salt, black pepper
Calories: 88
Pomegranate Spritz
Pomegranate juice adds a delicious sweet-tart flavor to the dry fizzy Prosecco. Plus the vivid red color is screams holiday spirit.
Ingredients: pomegranate juice, granulated sugar, fresh orange peel, Angostura bitters, Prosecco
Calories: 123
Grapefruit-Shrimp Ceviche
As delicious as it is healthy, this ceviche is sweet, tart, spicy, and low-calorie.
Ingredients: fresh grapefruit juice, honey, olive oil, kosher salt, shrimp, red onion, jalapeño chile, cilantro
Calories: 73
Smoky Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce
Skewered chicken is fun, easy and super party-friendly. All the better when it's smothered in a peanuty, lime-spiked sauce.
Ingredients: coconut milk, smoked paprika, kosher salt, ground turmeric, fresh lime juice, chicken thighs, wooden skewers, peanut butter, lime, cilantro
Calories: 155
Warm Citrus-Marinated Olives
Olives are for more than just martinis, they're also a great party snack that requires minimal effort.
Ingredients: olive oil, fresh rosemary, fresh orange, fresh lemon, pitted olives
Calories: 96
Muhammara
Roasted red peppers give this Middle Eastern dip a smoky flavor, but the real depth comes from the Pomegranate molasses.
Ingredients: roasted red peppers, garlic, walnuts, pomegranate molasses, lemon juice, kosher salt, crushed red pepper, parsley, pita chips
Calories: 158
Citrus-Sage Kombucha Sangria
Bubbly and bright, this white-wine sangria will be a hit at your holiday gathering.
Ingredients: honey, Sauvignon Blanc, citrus-flavored kombucha, lemon, blood orange, red grapefruit, fresh sage
Calories: 97
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Capers and Carrots
Even avowed Brussels sprout haters will take a second look at this dish. With sweet carrots and salty capers, plus fresh parsley, it's a party for your mouth. Plus, it's a nutrient powerhouse; just 1 sprout has more than 20% of your daily vitamin C.
Ingredients: Brussels sprouts, carrots, extra-virgin olive oil, butter, cooking spray, capers, flat-leaf parsley, salt, ground black pepper
Calories: 86
Try this recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Crispy Capers and Carrots
Cheesy Brown Rice Gratin with Zucchini and Eggplant
The word "gratin" may conjure up an image of excess butter cream and cheese, but this vegetable-centric dish employs just a little of those indulgent ingredients strategically. Extra-virgin olive oil and walnuts add richness plus healthy fats, too.
Ingredients: Brown rice, eggplant, zucchini, salt, extra-virgin olive oil, cooking spray, onion, garlic cloves, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, half-and-half, ground black pepper, eggs, French bread, walnuts, parsley
Calories: 354
Try this recipe:Cheesy Brown Rice Gratin with Zucchini and Eggplant
Roasted Root Vegetable Salad
Butternut squash, carrots, turnips—oh my! Roasting in-season roots brings out their natural sugars, so they're caramelized and sweet, then tossed with a tangy Dijon vinaigrette. Plus, you can make this several hours ahead and serve it at room temperature.
Ingredients: Butternut squash, shallots, parsnips, carrots, turnips, olive oil, kosher salt, ground black pepper, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic clove, flat-leaf parsley leaves
Calories: 167
Try this recipe:Roasted Root Vegetable Salad
Seven-Green Kale Salad with Buttermilk Dressing
Pack this beautiful, hearty salad in one container and the simple dressing in another to transport the dish. Toss it just before serving.
Dressing Ingredients: Buttermilk, sour cream, white wine vinegar, clove garlic, kosher salt, ground black pepper
Salad Ingredients: Pine nuts, Tuscan kale, olive oil, kosher salt, green apples, English cucumber, dill, flat-leaf parsley, mint, basil
Calories: 281
Try this recipe: Seven-Green Kale Salad with Buttermilk Dressing
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Buttermilk, your secret weapon for a mouth-watering mash. A little bit of butter and a few cloves of fresh garlic will make this dish everyone's favorite (don't tell them it has less than 125 calories per serving).
Ingredients: Yukon gold or Yellow Finn potatoes, garlic cloves, salt, 1% low-fat milk, butter, low-fat buttermilk, cooking spray, chives
Calories: 122
Try this recipe: Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Maple-Walnut Sweet Potatoes
Vitamin- and mineral-rich sweet potatoes, lightly sweetened with maple syrup and a touch of brown sugar and topped with omega 3-packed walnuts—who says sweet holiday sides can't be good for you?
Ingredients: Sweet potatoes, cooking spray, maple syrup, brown sugar, salt, walnuts, butter
Calories: 175
Try this recipe: Maple-Walnut Sweet Potatoes
Stuffed Medjool Dates
All you need is three ingredients to whip up an appetizer everyone will love. Sweet dates, almonds and pungent Gorgonzola team up for a 35-calorie hors d'oeuvre that packs a flavor punch.
Ingredients: Medjool dates, almonds, Gorgonzola
Calories: 35
Try this recipe: Stuffed Medjool Dates
Wild Mushroom Bruschetta
B vitamin and mineral-loaded mushrooms make a delectable, meaty topping that pairs well with peppery arugula and just a touch of pecorino. Top the toasted baguette slices just before serving so they don't get soggy.
Ingredients: Baguette, extra-virgin olive oil, gourmet mushroom mix, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, oregano leaves, kosher salt, black pepper, pecorino cheese, baby arugula
Calories: 133
Try this recipe: Wild Mushroom Bruschetta
Smoked Salmon-Wasabi Tea Sandwiches
Bring this sushi-inspired dish along to a holiday brunch. Salmon and avocado give these appetizers a good dose of healthy fats.
Ingredients: Avocado, wasabi paste, lime juice, white bread, smoked salmon, red onion, chives, sesame seeds, and wasabi sesame seeds
Calories: 239
Try this recipe: Smoked Salmon-Wasabi Tea Sandwiches
Broccoli with Parmesan Crumbs
Superfood broccoli is loaded with vitamins A and C, and it's a crowd-pleaser with a quick breadcrumb and Parmesan topping. Stress-busting bonus: This whole tasty dish is ready in less than 15 minutes.
Ingredients: Broccoli florets, olive oil, garlic clove, salt, red pepper, dry breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese
Calories: 101
Try this recipe: Broccoli With Parmesan Crumbs
Homemade Applesauce
Infection-fighting horseradish and blood sugar-stabilizing cider vinegar give this sauce a kick. Serve it with ham, roast chicken, or pork.
Ingredients: Apple cider, vinegar, lemon juice, sugar, salt, dried allspice, Granny Smith apples, white horseradish
Calories: 212
Try this recipe:Homemade Applesauce
Harvest Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette
If you like plain leafy salads with standard dressing, this crunchy salad is not for you. Crunchy and slightly bitter endive and radicchio complement sweet, juicy pears, and it's all tied together with a bold bacon vinaigrette (but it still has just 218 calories per serving).
Vinaigrette Ingredients: Bacon, shallot, extra-virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper
Salad Ingredients: Endive, radicchio, pears, Gorgonzola
Calories: 218
Try this recipe:Harvest Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette
Spicy Tomato Pesto
Try this recipe: Whole Wheat Pasta with Spicy Tomato Pesto
Sun-dried tomatoes and sliced almonds give this pesto unexpected texture and a boost of flavor. Serve over this vegetable-rich pasta dish with Swiss chard that's the perfect entree to bring to a party.
Ingredients: Boiling water, sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, Parmesan cheese, basil, garlic cloves, salt, red pepper, extra-virgin olive oil
Roasted Garlic and Butternut Squash Cassoulet
A hearty dish featuring beans, pancetta and a touch of Parmesan—no one will ever suspect it has less than 300 calories per serving, plus 8 grams of filling fiber.
Ingredients: Whole garlic head, pancetta, onion, olive oil, white wine vinegar, butternut squash, organic vegetable broth, dried thyme, salt, ground black pepper, cannellini or other white beans, bay leaf, white bread, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, parsley
Calories: 259
Try this recipe:Roasted Garlic and Butternut Squash Cassoulet
Spinach Pie with Goat Cheese, Raisins and Pine Nuts
Need a meatless meal for a holiday event? Try a spinach pie made with phyllo—it's festive and delicious, and deceptively easy to make.
Ingredients: Olive oil, onion, spinach, golden raisins, goat cheese, pine nuts, kosher salt, ground black pepper, frozen phyllo dough, cooking spray
Calories: 363
Try this recipe:Spinach Pie with Goat Cheese, Raisins and Pine Nuts
Black Bean Chili with Winter Squash
Just 10 minutes of prep time and you've got this crowd-pleasing chili on the stove. It's the perfect addition to a soup party or a casual afternoon gathering.
Ingredients: Olive oil, onion, yellow bell pepper, garlic cloves, black beans, vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, mild green chiles, chili powder, chipotle chile powder, dried oregano, winter squash, salt
Calories: 226
Try this recipe: Black-Bean Chili With Winter Squash
Potato-Crusted Spinach Quiche
Quiche is the perfect dish for a holiday brunch, and this one is made special (and easy) with a potato crust made from pre-shredded spuds.
Ingredients: Olive oil, potatoes, egg white, all-purpose flour, salt, spinach, onion, water, eggs, part-skim ricotta cheese, ground black pepper, Swiss cheese, Canadian bacon
Calories: 380
Try this recipe: Potato-Crusted Spinach Quiche
Banana Bread with Coconut and Walnuts
Everyone loves banana bread at a brunch party, and this better-for-you option by celebrity chef Gail Simmons features whole-wheat flour and walnuts, plus Greek yogurt for richness.
Ingredients: Whole-wheat flour, baking soda, ground cinnamon, kosher salt, sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, mashed ripe bananas, 2% plain Greek yogurt, vanilla extract, coconut flakes, walnut halves
Calories: 224
Try this recipe: Banana Bread with Coconut and Walnuts