25 Delicious and Healthy Holiday Dishes to Share

By Beth Lipton
Updated November 12, 2020
Going to a potluck? Bring one of these and you'll go home with a clean plate. No need to tell anyone it's good for them.
Roasted Truffle-Parmesan Edamame

This snack is full of protein and fiber. Add some truffle oil and Parm for a powerful punch of umami.

Ingredients: frozen edamame, Parmesan cheese, white truffle oil, garlic powder, kosher salt, black pepper

Calories: 88

Pomegranate Spritz

Pomegranate juice adds a delicious sweet-tart flavor to the dry fizzy Prosecco. Plus the vivid red color is screams holiday spirit.

Ingredients: pomegranate juice, granulated sugar, fresh orange peel, Angostura bitters, Prosecco

Calories: 123

Grapefruit-Shrimp Ceviche

As delicious as it is healthy, this ceviche is sweet, tart, spicy, and low-calorie.

Ingredients: fresh grapefruit juice, honey, olive oil, kosher salt, shrimp, red onion, jalapeño chile, cilantro

Calories: 73

Smoky Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce

Skewered chicken is fun, easy and super party-friendly. All the better when it's smothered in a peanuty, lime-spiked sauce.

Ingredients: coconut milk, smoked paprika, kosher salt, ground turmeric, fresh lime juice, chicken thighs, wooden skewers, peanut butter, lime, cilantro

Calories: 155

Warm Citrus-Marinated Olives

Olives are for more than just martinis, they're also a great party snack that requires minimal effort.

Ingredients: olive oil, fresh rosemary, fresh orange, fresh lemon, pitted olives

Calories: 96

Muhammara

Roasted red peppers give this Middle Eastern dip a smoky flavor, but the real depth comes from the Pomegranate molasses.

Ingredients: roasted red peppers, garlic, walnuts, pomegranate molasses, lemon juice, kosher salt, crushed red pepper, parsley, pita chips

Calories: 158

Citrus-Sage Kombucha Sangria

Bubbly and bright, this white-wine sangria will be a hit at your holiday gathering.

Ingredients: honey, Sauvignon Blanc, citrus-flavored kombucha, lemon, blood orange, red grapefruit, fresh sage

Calories: 97

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Capers and Carrots

Even avowed Brussels sprout haters will take a second look at this dish. With sweet carrots and salty capers, plus fresh parsley, it's a party for your mouth. Plus, it's a nutrient powerhouse; just 1 sprout has more than 20% of your daily vitamin C.

Ingredients: Brussels sprouts, carrots, extra-virgin olive oil, butter, cooking spray, capers, flat-leaf parsley, salt, ground black pepper

Calories: 86

Cheesy Brown Rice Gratin with Zucchini and Eggplant

Credit: Johnny Autry

The word "gratin" may conjure up an image of excess butter cream and cheese, but this vegetable-centric dish employs just a little of those indulgent ingredients strategically. Extra-virgin olive oil and walnuts add richness plus healthy fats, too.

Ingredients: Brown rice, eggplant, zucchini, salt, extra-virgin olive oil, cooking spray, onion, garlic cloves, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, half-and-half, ground black pepper, eggs, French bread, walnuts, parsley

Calories: 354

Roasted Root Vegetable Salad

Credit: Getty Images

Butternut squash, carrots, turnips—oh my! Roasting in-season roots brings out their natural sugars, so they're caramelized and sweet, then tossed with a tangy Dijon vinaigrette. Plus, you can make this several hours ahead and serve it at room temperature.

Ingredients: Butternut squash, shallots, parsnips, carrots, turnips, olive oil, kosher salt, ground black pepper, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic clove, flat-leaf parsley leaves

Calories: 167

Seven-Green Kale Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Pack this beautiful, hearty salad in one container and the simple dressing in another to transport the dish. Toss it just before serving.

Dressing Ingredients: Buttermilk, sour cream, white wine vinegar, clove garlic, kosher salt, ground black pepper

Salad Ingredients: Pine nuts, Tuscan kale, olive oil, kosher salt, green apples, English cucumber, dill, flat-leaf parsley, mint, basil

Calories: 281

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Buttermilk, your secret weapon for a mouth-watering mash. A little bit of butter and a few cloves of fresh garlic will make this dish everyone's favorite (don't tell them it has less than 125 calories per serving).

Ingredients: Yukon gold or Yellow Finn potatoes, garlic cloves, salt, 1% low-fat milk, butter, low-fat buttermilk, cooking spray, chives

Calories: 122

Maple-Walnut Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Getty Images

Vitamin- and mineral-rich sweet potatoes, lightly sweetened with maple syrup and a touch of brown sugar and topped with omega 3-packed walnuts—who says sweet holiday sides can't be good for you?

Ingredients: Sweet potatoes, cooking spray, maple syrup, brown sugar, salt, walnuts, butter

Calories: 175

Stuffed Medjool Dates

All you need is three ingredients to whip up an appetizer everyone will love. Sweet dates, almonds and pungent Gorgonzola team up for a 35-calorie hors d'oeuvre that packs a flavor punch.

Ingredients: Medjool dates, almonds, Gorgonzola

Calories: 35

Wild Mushroom Bruschetta

B vitamin and mineral-loaded mushrooms make a delectable, meaty topping that pairs well with peppery arugula and just a touch of pecorino. Top the toasted baguette slices just before serving so they don't get soggy.

Ingredients: Baguette, extra-virgin olive oil, gourmet mushroom mix, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, oregano leaves, kosher salt, black pepper, pecorino cheese, baby arugula

Calories: 133

Smoked Salmon-Wasabi Tea Sandwiches

Credit: Quentin Bacon

Bring this sushi-inspired dish along to a holiday brunch. Salmon and avocado give these appetizers a good dose of healthy fats.

Ingredients: Avocado, wasabi paste, lime juice, white bread, smoked salmon, red onion, chives, sesame seeds, and wasabi sesame seeds

Calories: 239

Broccoli with Parmesan Crumbs

Credit: Getty Images

Superfood broccoli is loaded with vitamins A and C, and it's a crowd-pleaser with a quick breadcrumb and Parmesan topping. Stress-busting bonus: This whole tasty dish is ready in less than 15 minutes.

Ingredients: Broccoli florets, olive oil, garlic clove, salt, red pepper, dry breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese

Calories: 101

Homemade Applesauce

Credit: Getty Images

Infection-fighting horseradish and blood sugar-stabilizing cider vinegar give this sauce a kick. Serve it with ham, roast chicken, or pork.

Ingredients: Apple cider, vinegar, lemon juice, sugar, salt, dried allspice, Granny Smith apples, white horseradish

Calories: 212

Harvest Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette

Credit: Getty Images

If you like plain leafy salads with standard dressing, this crunchy salad is not for you. Crunchy and slightly bitter endive and radicchio complement sweet, juicy pears, and it's all tied together with a bold bacon vinaigrette (but it still has just 218 calories per serving).

Vinaigrette Ingredients: Bacon, shallot, extra-virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper

Salad Ingredients: Endive, radicchio, pears, Gorgonzola

Calories: 218

Spicy Tomato Pesto

Credit: Beatriz Dacosta

Sun-dried tomatoes and sliced almonds give this pesto unexpected texture and a boost of flavor. Serve over this vegetable-rich pasta dish with Swiss chard that's the perfect entree to bring to a party.

Ingredients: Boiling water, sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, Parmesan cheese, basil, garlic cloves, salt, red pepper, extra-virgin olive oil

Roasted Garlic and Butternut Squash Cassoulet

Credit: Getty Images

A hearty dish featuring beans, pancetta and a touch of Parmesan—no one will ever suspect it has less than 300 calories per serving, plus 8 grams of filling fiber.

Ingredients: Whole garlic head, pancetta, onion, olive oil, white wine vinegar, butternut squash, organic vegetable broth, dried thyme, salt, ground black pepper, cannellini or other white beans, bay leaf, white bread, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, parsley

Calories: 259

Spinach Pie with Goat Cheese, Raisins and Pine Nuts

Credit: Ellen Silverman

Need a meatless meal for a holiday event? Try a spinach pie made with phyllo—it's festive and delicious, and deceptively easy to make.

Ingredients: Olive oil, onion, spinach, golden raisins, goat cheese, pine nuts, kosher salt, ground black pepper, frozen phyllo dough, cooking spray

Calories: 363

Black Bean Chili with Winter Squash

Credit: Yunhee Kim

Just 10 minutes of prep time and you've got this crowd-pleasing chili on the stove. It's the perfect addition to a soup party or a casual afternoon gathering.

Ingredients: Olive oil, onion, yellow bell pepper, garlic cloves, black beans, vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, mild green chiles, chili powder, chipotle chile powder, dried oregano, winter squash, salt

Calories: 226

Potato-Crusted Spinach Quiche

Credit: Jim Bathie

Quiche is the perfect dish for a holiday brunch, and this one is made special (and easy) with a potato crust made from pre-shredded spuds.

Ingredients: Olive oil, potatoes, egg white, all-purpose flour, salt, spinach, onion, water, eggs, part-skim ricotta cheese, ground black pepper, Swiss cheese, Canadian bacon

Calories: 380

Banana Bread with Coconut and Walnuts

Everyone loves banana bread at a brunch party, and this better-for-you option by celebrity chef Gail Simmons features whole-wheat flour and walnuts, plus Greek yogurt for richness.

Ingredients: Whole-wheat flour, baking soda, ground cinnamon, kosher salt, sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, mashed ripe bananas, 2% plain Greek yogurt, vanilla extract, coconut flakes, walnut halves

Calories: 224

