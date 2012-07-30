17 Healthy Muffin Recipes

Benjamin Plackett
July 30, 2012
Great muffin recipes

Why do we love muffins? Easy…they're yummy, easy to make, portable, and endlessly adaptable to taste and nutrition preferences. But watch out! Store-bought muffins (even healthy-sounding versions like Starbucks Zucchini Walnut Muffin) can pack more fat and calories than a cupcake! The solution: Make your own. These baked treats are all relatively low in fat and calories, and most are packed with fresh fruit, fiber, and good-for-you fats. So go ahead…indulge your muffin cravings, guilt-free!

Raspberry-Cream Cheese Muffins

These taste rich and decadent, but thanks to low-fat cream cheese they have only two-thirds the fat of traditional muffins. Fresh or frozen raspberries pack fiber and immune-boosting vitamin C. Tip: Try spooning the flour into the measuring cup rather than scooping from the canister; this will ensure you don’t add too much flour.

Morning Glory Muffins

Packed with dried fruits, nuts, oatmeal, wheat bran, and whole grain flour, these healthy muffins pack a whopping 3.4 grams of fiber each. Feel free to add your own favorite dried fruits (apricots work especially well), just make sure to toss them lightly in flour first to keep them from sinking to the bottom of the batter.

Pumpkin Muffins

Cinnamon is the secret to these muffins' rich, spicy flavor. Pumpkin—our favorite fall superfruit—adds moisture and heart-healthy beta-carotene.

Blueberry Muffins

Check out this sugar-free muffin, the perfect solution for your morning sweet tooth. Fresh blueberries are best here, but you can also thaw and drain frozen ones; either way they are rich in antioxidants.

Oat-Topped Fig Muffins

These low-fat, fiber-rich muffins are so moist and sweet you won't need to add jam. Oats are super filling, and figs are a surprising source of heart-healthy omega-6 fatty acids.

Tip: Mix the dry and wet ingredients separately and then add them together to make sure your batter doesn't get too smooth, which can make the muffins tough.

Banana Corn Muffins

The easiest muffin recipe, ever!

Just add mashed bananas and fat-free milk to a store-bought corn muffin mix, then stir, bake, and eat.

Be sure to not fill the muffin tin to the top; leave about one-quarter empty to get the classic dome-top muffin.

Quinoa: Ginger-Pecan Muffins

Any recipe with quinoa is bound to be good for you. This humble grain is a complete protein, which means it contains all nine essential amino acids, the body's building blocks for everything from hormones to enzymes. The muffins themselves are rich and flavorful, with only 118 calories per serving.

Parmesan-Corn Bread Muffins

Who said muffins had to be sweet?

These savory alternatives make a great appetizer. Just serve them piping hot with low-fat butter or a dipping sauce of your choosing.

Even with the Parmesan cheese, a serving only works out to be about 150 calories.

Low-Fat Strawberry-Cinnamon Muffins

Fat-free yogurt and low-fat milk keep the calories at bay in this recipe, but they have a great sweetness and flavor thanks to the strawberries and spices.

Great for a midafternoon snack!

Quick and Easy Banana-Oat Muffins

These muffins really are quick and easy: just 5 minutes prep time and 16 minutes cooking time. The oats add texture and plenty of fiber too.

Cranberry-Citrus Muffins

This low-cholesterol recipe takes about 50 minutes in total, but it's worth the little extra effort.

This recipe uses one and a half cups of cranberries, a tart superfruit. It's a nutritional powerhouse!

Mariska’s Joyful Heart Fudge Chip Muffins

This gluten-free recipe, also low in cholesterol, combines applesauce, cinnamon, and chocolate chips to make a batch of eight tasty muffins in only roughly 30 minutes (including both prep and cook time).

Pop them in your lunch box or enjoy as a snack throughout the day.

Vegan Blueberry-Lemon Muffins

This is a low-fat, dairy free version of a classic recipe, but with all of the same flavor.

Substituting soy milk for the buttermilk and using a vegan buttery spread instead of butter gives you a healthier muffin snack.

Whole-Grain Chocolate Chip-Coffee Muffins

Chocolate plus coffee: What's not to love?

This recipe, again with a few simple substitutions, allows you to enjoy without overindulging.

Added bonus: The whole-grain flour keeps you satisfied for longer with a fiber boost.

Chocolate Ricotta Muffins

You'll love these—they taste like dessert without the all the fat and calories!

To make them, you place the ricotta in a bowl and whisk in the eggs, followed by milk and vanilla. Fold in the chocolate and flour mixture before portioning out; bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.

Raspberry Corn Muffins

At just 157 calories each, these muffins also pack in 4 g of protein and 2 g of fiber. The raspberries and lemon give them a refreshing tart taste and they're easy to make too!

Whisk together low-fat yogurt, lemon rind, and eggs, then add the flour mixture. Once you’ve spooned the batter into muffin casings, sprinkle with the raspberries and icing sugar, before baking for 20 minutes.

Spelt Banana-Nut Muffins

Overripe bananas lingering in the fruit bowl? Then you have the perfect excuse to make these muffins!

You'll need half a cup of chopped pecans and vanilla extract for this recipe, and you'll know they are baked just right when you can stick a toothpick in and it comes out clean.

