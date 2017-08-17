16 Healthy Slow-Cooker Suppers to Savor

Try this recipe: Slow-Cooker Molasses and Spice Wheat Berries

With just a few minutes of prep, you'll have this slow-cooker breakfast set before you go to bed, so you can wake up to a seriously flavorful morning meal. If you're not familiar with them, wheat berries are a hearty whole grain with loads of filling fiber and some protein and energizing iron, too.

Ingredients: Wheat berries, cinnamon stick, orange zest, fresh ginger, ground nutmeg, ground allspice, ground cloves, salt, unsalted butter, molasses, raisins, toasted pecans

Calories: 170