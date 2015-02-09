15 Diabetes-Friendly Vegetarian Recipes

These quick and easy wraps make a light lunch or a hearty snack. The black beans supply 5 grams of fiber and 9 grams of protein per serving, while the avocados are rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fat and vitamin E. Bulk up the wraps a bit with a serving of brown rice.

Ingredients: Reduced-fat sour cream, cumin, back beans, avocado, poblano chile, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt, flour tortillas

Calories: 298

Try this recipe: Black Bean and Poblano Tortilla Wraps