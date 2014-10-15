15 Craziest Fried Foods at the Texas State Fair

If there’s one thing we can depend on as a society, it’s fried greatness from the State Fair of Texas.

The 24-day “fried food capital of Texas,” running until Oct. 19 in Dallas, includes live music, livestock competitions, an auto show and, most importantly, a grand exhibit of all the different foods that can be thrown into a deep fryer.

This year, the fair featured another slew of new fried absurdities, including Deep-Fried Sweet Tea, Deep-Fried Brisket and Deep-Fried Pumpkin Spice Oreos. And a lot of things “sprinkled” with powdered sugar.

Take a look at some the craziest, most ridiculous and hate-to-admit-it-but-kind-of-delicious-looking offerings:

Warning: Viewing the below photos might cause a heart attack.

Fry Dog

The Fry Dog is exactly what it sounds like: a hot dog wrapped in french fries and then deep-fried until it’s one big piece of crispy, junk food on a stick.

French fry hot dog #NOM A photo posted by Morgan G (@morganegibson) on Oct 9, 2014 at 12:58pm PDT

Deep-Fried Sweet Tea

The South’s signature drink is combined with their signature cooking technique by blending brewed sweet tea into a custard filling. It’s then coated in a graham cracker crust, deep fried and topped with sweet tea syrup.

Deep-Fried Smoked Brisket

This barbecue-gone-wild is smoked for 12 hours before hitting the fryer. It’s served with fried onion rings, barbecue sauce and pickle slices.

Brisket nomnom😋😋😋#friedbrisket #statefairoftx #fairday #texas #brisket #bbq #fried #goodness #foodie #nomnom A photo posted by Amy Davis Frank (@theamyfrank) on Oct 7, 2014 at 9:20am PDT

Deep-Fried Latte

A good way to start your morning in Texas.

Deep fried latte at the State Fair of Texas! #fattening #TexasStateFair #freaking$4 A photo posted by @cmp_1973 on Oct 7, 2014 at 12:06pm PDT

Fried Sriracha Balls

The popular Thai hot sauce sauce is mixed with shredded chicken, corn, green chilies and tomatoes, rolled into balls, breaded with crushed tortilla strips and fried.

Entry #8 in the #bigtexchoiceawards @statefairoftx is Fried Sriracha Balls. Ooh Wee! They should call these Fire Balls! A photo posted by Cynthia Smoot ✨ (@ohsocynthia) on Sep 1, 2014 at 9:05am PDT

Fried Pumpkin Spice Oreos

The season’s most popular flavor is now a battered, fried, doughy sphere of pumpkin cheer.

Photo: Courtesy State Fair of Texas

Amazeballs

Yes, that’s really what they’re called. How it’s made: Chocolate cake, chocolate frosting, maple syrup and bacon pieces are rolled into balls and then, of course, deep fried. The balls are dusted with powdered sugar, drizzled with chocolate and maple syrups and—just for good measure—topped with more bacon crumbles.

Amazeballs at Texas State Fair. #bigtex #amazeballs A photo posted by Grav Weldon (@lordgrav) on Oct 1, 2014 at 12:24pm PDT

Check out 8 more crazy fried foods at PEOPLE Great Ideas.



This article originally appeared on PEOPLE Great Ideas.