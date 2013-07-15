14 Slimming Pizza and Pasta Recipes
Buon appetito!
Just because you are on a diet, doesn't mean you can't enjoy a delicious Italian meal. So, live a little, and work your way through these healthy CarbLovers pizza and pasta recipes. These tasty dishes are the perfect guilt-free way to shed those extra pounds.
Pasta Primavera
This delightful pasta is as gorgeous on the plate as it is delicious. We love the whimsical bow-tie shape, but feel free to substitute any pasta.
Ingredients: olive oil, onion, garlic, cherry tomatoes, low-fat milk, salt, farfalle (bow-tie) pasta, carrots, asparagus, zucchini, basil leaves and Parmesan cheese.
Calories: 286
Resistant Starch: 0.6g
Ultimate Spinach and Turkey Lasagna
Cheesy, meaty, and unbelievably good, this saucy lasagna is a real crowd-pleaser. Serve it with a crisp green salad.
Ingredients: olive oil, turkey breast, garlic, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese, spinach, parsley, egg whites, salt, pepper, lasagna noodles, mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese.
Calories: 346
Resistant Starch: 1g
Spaghetti and Clams
Clams have a wonderful sweet-briny flavor and add a touch of sophistication for very few calories. They’re also a good source of iron.
Ingredients: whole wheat spaghetti, unsalted butter, garlic, Manila clams, red pepper, fresh lemon juice and Parmesan cheese.
Calories: 276
Resistant Starch: 2.2g
Individual Baked Mac and Cheese
What’s better than the ultimate comfort food? Your very own personal dish of it!
Ingredients: low-fat milk, flour, nutmeg, reduced-fat cheddar, Gouda cheese, reduced-fat Gruyère or Swiss cheese, cayenne pepper, pepper, elbow macaroni, unseasoned bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, thyme, parsley, olive oil or butter, salt and pepper.
Calories 433
Resistant Starch: 1.8g
Sausage, Tomato, White Bean, and Corkscrew Pasta Toss
Looking for a pasta meal that will keep you full for hours? This flavorful dish fits the bill with Italian sausage, beans, tomatoes—and more than 5 grams of Resistant Starch.
Ingredients: olive oil, Italian sausage, tomatoes in juice, unsalted cannelloni beans, oregano, red pepper, whole wheat fusilli, Parmesan cheese and parsley.
Calories: 435
Resistant Starch: 5.3g
Chicken Cacciatore with Rigatoni
The word cacciatore means hunter in Italian, and this hearty, rich dish is certainly fit for a hunter’s appetite. We suggest choosing a glass of red wine to pair with the meal as one of your daily snacks.
Ingredients: olive oil, skinless chicken thighs, onion, garlic, mushrooms, oregano, whole tomatoes in juice, tomato paste, dry red wine, salt, black pepper, rigatoni pasta and parsley.
Calories: 462
Resistant Starch: 1.5g
Capellini with Bacon and Bread Crumbs
Friends coming for dinner? This quick recipe delivers restaurant-quality flavor and appeal in no time.
Ingredients: capellini, bacon, garlic, red pepper, grape tomatoes, chicken broth, olive oil, panko bread crumbs, salt, black pepper, Parmesan cheese and parsley.
Calories: 274
Resistant Starch: 1.6g
Walnut-Argula Pesto
This recipe calls for arugula instead of basil for a zesty kick. Pair with Italian potato dumplings for a delicious, filling, superfast meal.
Ingredients: Arugula, Parmesan cheese, walnuts, salt, black pepper, and olive oil
Calories: 358 (with gnocchi)
Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs in Tomato Sauce
The whole family will love this yummy and ultra-satisfying dish. We took classic spaghetti and meatballs and made it healthier by using lean turkey and adding beans to boost the Resistant Starch. The end result is as delicious as you’d expect!
Ingredients: lean turkey meat, Parmesan cheese, parsley, whole wheat bread crumbs, egg, salt, pepper, olive oil, onion, garlic, tomatoes, pinto beans and whole wheat spaghetti.
Calories: 439
Resistant Starch: 2.5g
Pasta with Peas, Ham, and Parmesan Cheese
We tossed bow ties, sweet peas, and salty ham in a creamy sauce to create a really rich-tasting, but still light dish you will absolutely love.
Ingredients: light sour cream, frozen peas, whole-wheat orecchiette or bow-tie pasta, lean boneless ham, Parmesan cheese, tarragon, salt and pepper.
Calories: 434
Resistant Starch: 3.5g
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, and Chicken Sausage Pizza
Delicious mozzarella: check. Sausage: check. Spicy tomato sauce: check. Resistant Starch: check! Finally, even dieters can have an amazing, pizzeria-style pie at home.
Ingredients: whole wheat pizza dough, olive oil, tomatoes, crushed red peppers, oregano, basil leaves, mozzarella and Italian chicken sausage.
Calories: 360
Resistant Starch: 2.2g
Pizza with Prosciutto, Tomatoes, and Parmesan Cheese
Dinner in 20 is easy to pull off with this tempting pizza. Serve it with a fresh green salad dressed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Ingredients: whole wheat pizza crust, marinara sauce, part-skim mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, prosciutto, tomatoes and basil leaves.
Calories: 286
Resistant Starch: 2g
Mini Mediterranean Pizzas
A quick lunch or dinner is just 20 minutes away with these delicious mini pizzas.
Ingredients: grape tomatoes, garlic clove, black pepper, whole wheat pitas, olive oil, feta cheese, kalamata olives, bell peppers and arugula.
Calories: 274
Resistant Starch: 1g
