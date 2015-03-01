13 Veggies You Only Think You Don't Like

Why you should eat them:

These baby cabbages contain just 38 calories per cup and are packed with cancer-preventing phytonutrients and fiber.

Yuck-factor: An organic compound can cause Brussels sprouts to give off a stinky, sulfurous smell. "Boiling can make them seem slimy and even leach some of the nutrients into the water," says Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, Health's contributing nutrition editor.

Make them delicious: Roast Brussels sprouts to seal in nutrients and flavor. "Just slice in half, mist with a garlic and herb infused olive oil and roast on a baking sheet at 400 degrees," Sass says.

Try this recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Crispy Capers and Carrots